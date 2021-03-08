Only the base model of iMac Pro is available now, while stocks last

The iMac Pro could be discontinued by Apple in the coming weeks.

The product page for the iMac Pro shows a "While stocks last" label and offers the base model with no customisation options. The base model received a processor upgrade to the 3.0GHz Intel Xeon W processor in August last year.

PHOTO: Apple

As the iMac Pro was announced in December 2017, it is long overdue for a major update. Bloomberg reported in January that consumers can expect new Mac Pro and iMac models later this year.

Tipster @jon_prosser shared purported renders of the new iMad and Mac Pro which show a slab-sided design with thin bezels and new colour options.