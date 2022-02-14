Ookla says MyRepublic was faster last quarter but crowns ViewQwest fastest for 2021

One test, but two winners? At least that’s what speedtest research firm Ookla is saying with its recent Ookla Speedtest Awards for fixed network speed, when it crowned ViewQuest as the winner for 2021.

But just last month, Ookla reported that MyRepublic took the top spot from ViewQwest as the fastest fixed broadband provider in its Q4 2021 Speedtest report, so what gives?

As it turns out, the latest award is given to the fastest fixed network provider over the course of the entire 2021, and since ViewQwest was the fastest provider for Q1 to Q3, it ended up clinching the award. This is the fourth time ViewQwest has won, and it is a testament to the quality of its service.

PHOTO: Ookla

Still, with the award titled “Fastest Fixed Network” and the period of consideration specified to be Q1 to Q4 of 2021, let’s not forget the tiny detail that MyRepublic won in Q4.

Given that this award comes a month after the Q4 report, it could be misleading, causing people to believe that ViewQwest still reigns supreme when MyRepublic, as of the time of writing, is the speediest fixed broadband provider.

Of course, ViewQwest remains an excellent provider with a great track record, and it is uncertain whether MyRepublic will continue to hog the top spot. But, for those who want to be kept up to date regarding internet speed in Singapore, we can summarise it as, Viewquest led the way at the start of 2021, but MyRepublic improved and won it at the end of the year.

Like a processor or GPU, it’s the best performance of the latest that matters.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.