Open-world Chinese martial arts game Code: To Jin Yong teases epic wuxia battles

If you have a penchant for Chinese literature and are a fan of all the martial arts goodness written by renowned author Jin Yong, then perhaps this latest project by LightSpeed Studios will be right up your alley. The studio under Tencent Games/Level Infinite has revealed Code: To Jin Yong, the first AAA game from the developers being built on Unreal Engine 5.

Based on the many novels written by Jin Yong, the game will feature plenty of recognisable characters like Yang Guo, Qiao Feng, Linghu Chong, and more. As a tribute to the late author, Code: To Jin Yong is positioned to bring to life the wuxia dreams for generations of fans who grew up on the novels and countless television adaptations.

The use of Unreal Engine 5 will also deliver a level of fidelity that is quite easy on the eyes. Expect photorealistic visuals and immersive experiences, while the underlying technology of the engine enables LightSpeed Studios to recreate iconic martial arts moves that align closely to those described in the novels.

“Code: To Jin Yong will ensure a seamless integration of motion design into the game, so it won’t only look stunning, but it will also create an interactive experience so players will almost feel their moves,” the press release added.

Locations like Huashan Mountain will also make their way into the game, with the team paying close attention to even the most minute of details to realise a wuxia world in a digital, playable form. For now, there is no release date, although the mention of a “near future” launch might see the game arrive later this year or in early 2023.

If you are wondering about LightSpeed Studios itself, it is an international entity with offices in China, the US, Singapore, Canada, the UK, France, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates. Its biggest game to date is likely PUBG Mobile, with Code: To Jin Yong marking its first AAA effort.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.