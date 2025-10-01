OpenAI launches Sora 2 alongside a TikTok-style app

OpenAI is launching Sora 2, a text-to-video artificial intelligence model, as a standalone app in the US and Canada, CEO Sam Altman said on Tuesday (Sept 30).

Users would be able to create videos that are up to 10 seconds long, using Sora, according to documents viewed by Wired. There is no option to upload photos or videos from a user's camera roll or other apps.

The app has an identity verification feature that allows users to confirm their likeness, Wired said. If a user has verified their identity, they can use their likeness in videos.

OpenAI launched the app internally last week and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, the report said.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on both the media reports.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI launched Sora in December last year, expanding its foray into multimodal AI technologies and competing with similar text-to-video tools from Meta and Alphabet's Google, along with Stability AI's Stable Video Diffusion.

Last week, Meta unveiled Vibes, a platform where users can create and share short-form, AI-generated videos.

[[nid:721116]]