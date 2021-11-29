Oppo A95 mid-range phone packs 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging

If you're in the mood for a new mid-range phone, there's the newly-launched Oppo A95 to try on for size.

The Oppo A95 packs a 6.43-inch FHD+ (2,400 1,080 pixels resolution) AMOLED display with All-day AI Eye Care, a series of features that offers a 'healthier and more comfortable visual experience' through AI Smart Backlight and DC Dimming methods.

The display has a regular 60Hz refresh rate for viewing, but a 135Hz touch sampling rate for normal use, and a 180Hz rate for gaming.

Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage. To make the most of its limited memory, Oppo also implanted RAM Expansion technology within; this lets users convert unused storage space into RAM when enabled.

PHOTO: Oppo

Behind, you'll find a triple camera configuration with 15 filter presets. The main camera is 48MP (f/1.7 aperture, 79° FOV, 6P lens, AF), accompanied by a 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro camera.

Among its numerous filters, noteworthy ones include AI Scene Enhancement and Night Mode. The 16MP front camera takes care of selfies with AI Beautification and Front Night Mode.

Inside, you'll also find a massive 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging, but the phone only weighs 175g and is 7.95mm thin. It's not clear if the ones sold in Singapore have NFC.

The Oppo A95 runs on ColorOS 1.1, based on Android 11 .

Pricing and availability

Oppo A95 officially retails at $399 starting today. It can be found through several Oppo official platforms, like its physical stores, authorised retailers, and its Lazada and Shopee e-stores.

All purchases between Nov 26 and Dec 10, 2021 are entitled to a free pair of Oppo Enco Buds, while stocks last.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.