Oppo A96 launches in Singapore

Oppo launched the Oppo A96, a 4G-capable smartphone, in Singapore.

Hang on, doesn’t the brand already have the Oppo A76 here? So why did Oppo drop another entry-level device?

A key difference between the new Oppo A96 and its differently-numbered sibling is the 50MP rear camera, with “high sensitivity and pixel count” (or so Oppo said).

The Oppo A76 instead uses a 13MP rear camera that’s accompanied by the same 2MP bokeh camera.

Oppo A96 also has a slightly bigger display, with a 6.59-inch FHD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels resolution) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

In other areas, the phones are nearly indistinguishable. Both pack the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, have a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast-charging and come with ColorOS 11.1 (Android 11) out of the box.

Note that the Oppo A96 has no NFC or IP-rated waterproofing.

The Oppo A96 currently retails at a launch price of $429 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage), and it can be found on Shopee, Qoo10, Lazada, and other authorised resellers.

There are two colours available: Starry Black and Pearl Pink.

Oppo’s doing a launch promotion for the A96, with a free pair of Oppo Enco Buds ($69) if you buy the A96 through Shopee, Qoo10 or Lazada, while stocks last.

