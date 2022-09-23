Oppo Band 2 packs in a large screen for your health tracking needs

Oppo launched the Oppo Band 2 in Singapore on Thursday (Sept 22, 2022), targeted at the young, trendy, and health-conscious users who seek a smarter way to track their key health metrics.

The Oppo Band 2 offers a 1.57-inch touchscreen display, which is 74 per cent larger than its predecessor. It also has a max brightness of 500 nits for better visibility in outdoor conditions. These display upgrades make the Oppo Band 2 easier and simpler to use.

The wearable also offers a variety of watch faces across its AI Outfit Watch Face 2.0 selection and other designs that are custom widgets, patterned, or personalised.

PHOTO: Oppo

On the device comes Oppo’s proprietary sleep monitoring (OSleep), along with a new Tennis sports mode that can detect various strokes and swings, and heart rate monitoring for cardio exercises. Oppo Band 2 also has built-in cardiorespiratory fitness assessment (CRF) and it suggests the ideal running speed to its user.

That’s all on top of its auto-detection for walking, running, elliptical machine, and rowing machine modes.

The fitness tracker has up to 14 days of battery life, and it can run a full day on a five-minute charge.

Oppo Band 2 officially retails at $99 starting on Sept 23, 2022 at its e-commerce storefronts on Amazon, Lazada, Qoo10, Shopee, and TikTok.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.