Oppo Band 2 packs in a large screen for your health tracking needs

Oppo launched the Oppo Band 2 in Singapore on Thursday (Sept 22, 2022), targeted at the young, trendy, and health-conscious users who seek a smarter way to track their key health metrics.
The Oppo Band 2 offers a 1.57-inch touchscreen display, which is 74 per cent larger than its predecessor. It also has a max brightness of 500 nits for better visibility in outdoor conditions. These display upgrades make the Oppo Band 2 easier and simpler to use.
The wearable also offers a variety of watch faces across its AI Outfit Watch Face 2.0 selection and other designs that are custom widgets, patterned, or personalised.
On the device comes Oppo’s proprietary sleep monitoring (OSleep), along with a new Tennis sports mode that can detect various strokes and swings, and heart rate monitoring for cardio exercises. Oppo Band 2 also has built-in cardiorespiratory fitness assessment (CRF) and it suggests the ideal running speed to its user.
That’s all on top of its auto-detection for walking, running, elliptical machine, and rowing machine modes.
The fitness tracker has up to 14 days of battery life, and it can run a full day on a five-minute charge.
Oppo Band 2 officially retails at $99 starting on Sept 23, 2022 at its e-commerce storefronts on Amazon, Lazada, Qoo10, Shopee, and TikTok.
This article was first published in HardwareZone.