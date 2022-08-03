Oppo Enco Air2 Pro launches in Singapore

Oppo announced the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro for Singapore, bringing its latest true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) to our market.

The Oppo Enco Air2 Pro uses 12.4mm, titanised diaphragm drivers, with a custom-made large rear chamber. This combination of audio and acoustics grants the Enco Air2 Pro the ability to deliver "deeper, stronger, fiercer" bass and "clean, clearly layered" vocals, said Oppo in an official statement.

By default, its ANC is powerful enough to cut out traffic and pedestrian noise. Its dual microphone and AI noise cancelling algorithm extend sound clarity to voice calls. It also has Transparency Mode, so users can still hear their environment without removing earbuds.

The Enco Air2 Pro can last seven hours outside of its charging case, and 28 hours including the case's battery. If you're short on juice, a 10-minute charge grants enough power to last two hours.

The buds use Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity, but it also packs an automatic low latency mode when users start gaming. Oppo said that latency could be as low as 94ms.

Additional features on the buds also include touch controls.

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro retails at $119 at Oppo Concept Stores, its official Shopee, Lazada, Qoo 10, and TikTok stores, and authorised sellers.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.