Oppo Find X5 Pro gets Common Criteria-certified for its international-grade security standards

Oppo’s 2022 flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X5 Pro, just received its Common Criteria (CC) certification, under the Mobile Device Fundamentals Protection Profile (MDFPP).

Just like Oppo’s preceding flagship handset, the new Oppo Find X5 Pro meets the seven fundamental requirements to achieve CC certification. It’s now recognised for product development excellence, security auditing, cryptographic support, user data protection, identity and protection, data security, trusted paths and channels and evaluation access.

CC certification is also a big deal to Oppo, because these standards are internationally recognised. They form the basis of many government certification schemes across the world. In fact, Singapore has its own CC scheme based on the global version, and is mutually recognised in several countries.

The certificate in question.

PHOTO: Oppo

As of writing, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is the first device in the world to be certified with the most recent version of the MDFPP (since the certification standards regularly refresh its requirements to meet new security and safety needs).

“We are always looking to enhance security support and protection across all our devices, and we welcome a new era of data security. A wide range of Oppo products is being recognised by third parties such as CSA STAR, TRUSTe, ePrivacy, DJCP and PCI DSS.

We are extremely proud that Find X5 Pro achieved the MDFPP CC certification, the world’s enterprise-level security validation, the ‘Global Pass’ for security, which continues to confirm Oppo’s commitment and strength in data security,” said Andy Wu, Vice President and President of Find Product Line, Oppo.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.