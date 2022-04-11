Oppo Find X5 Pro goes on sale in Singapore - pricing, availability and bonuses here

On March 31, 2022, Oppo officially announced the Find X5 Pro for the global market after launching it for its home market (China) at MWC 2022. Today, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed the availability of Oppo Find X5 Pro for Singapore.

We’re packing all the information into one article – if you’re interested in what the Find X5 Pro offers and how you can get one, it’s all below. Without further ado:

Oppo Find X5 Pro, 2022 Android flagship phone

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is the brand’s 2022 Android flagship offering, packing the best Oppo can offer in a handset. It’s a no-compromise handset that uses the latest and greatest for its chipset (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1), display (LPTO AMOLED with high refresh rates and HDR10+ support), its RAM and storage, and all the features that make it a modern phone. If you want a detailed spec sheet, we have it here .

What sets the Oppo Find X5 Pro apart from other top-end flagship handsets is its additional NPU - MariSilicon X - for low-light photography and videography. Oppo said the proprietary NPU helps the Find X5 series phones offer four times better resolution and grain in night video than its predecessors without the NPU.

Other enhancements include Hasselblad tuning for cameras, better battery longevity, and even faster fast-charging.

Pricing and availability

The Oppo Find X5 Pro has an official retail price of $1,699. It’s available from April 30, 2022 onwards at Oppo Concept Stores, Oppo’s Shopee, Lazada, and Qoo10 platforms, local telcos (M1, Singtel, StarHub), and authorised retailers.

Pre-registration of interest begins on April 15, 2022 at Oppo’s official website, unlocking “additional benefits” when buyers proceed to pre-order at Oppo’s Shopee and Lazada platforms.

Pre-orders start on April 16 until April 29, 2022 at the official Oppo platforms mentioned above. Authorised retailers for pre-orders include Challenger, Gain City, Best Denki, Courts and Harvey Norman at a discounted price of $1,599.

Pre-ordering at Oppo’s Concept Store, Shopee Flagship store, Challenger, Gain City, Best Denki, Courts and Harvey Norman entitle customers to a free Google Nest Hub ($139) and Kavlar Phone Case ($79) while stocks last.

Pre-ordering at Oppo’s Lazada Flagship store and Qoo10 official store grants users a free 45W AirVOOC Wireless Charger ($119) and Kavlar Phone Case ($79) while stocks last.

Oppo said there will be a trade-in programme for the Find X5 Pro from April 30, 2022 onwards, but shared no further details on the programme’s mechanics. More information will be provided at a later date on Oppo’s official Facebook and Instagram platforms.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.