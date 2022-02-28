Oppo Find X5 series launches globally ahead of MWC 2022

Oppo officially announced the global launch of the Oppo Find X5 series, which consists of the headlining Oppo Find X5 Pro and Oppo Find X5 smartphones.

Before we go into the details, you might have noticed that Oppo’s 2021 flagship phone series was the Oppo Find X3.

Your suspicions are likely correct – in Chinese numerology, the number “4” is an omen that rhymes with the Chinese word for “death”. Oppo didn’t forget how to count – the firm likely named its 2022 flagship Android phones as the Oppo Find X5 series to cater to its home market, China.

Now, on to the phones.

Oppo Find X5 Oppo Find X5 Pro Display 6.55-inch, AMOLED (LTPS), FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000-nits peak brightness 6.7-inch, AMOLED (LPTO), QHD+ (3,216 x 1,440 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300-nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

MariSilicon X Imaging NPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

MariSilicon X Imaging NPU Operating System Android 12 (ColorOS 12.1) Rear Cameras “Hasselblad Camera for Mobile”

50MP (main), f/1.8, FOV 84° PDAF, OIS

50MP (ultra-wide), f/2.2; FOV 110°, PDAF, 4cm macro

13MP (telephoto), f/2.4; FOV 45°, AF, 5x hybrid optical and 20x digital zoom “Hasselblad Camera for Mobile”

50MP (main), f/1.7, FOV 80°9, PDAF, 5-axis dual-OIS

50MP (ultra-wide), f/2.2, FOV 112°, 4cm macro

13MP (telephoto), f/2.4, FOV 45°, AF, 5x hybrid optical and 20x digital zoom RAM+Storage 8GB RAM (LPDDR5)

256GB storage (UFS 3.1) 12GB RAM (LPDDR5)

256GB storage (UFS 3.1) Connectivity Up to 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Type-C USB, Bluetooth 5.2, in-display fingerprint sensor Battery and Charging 4,800mAh, 80W SuperVOOC, 30W AirVOOC, 10W reverse wireless charging 5,000mAh, 80W SuperVOOC, 50W AirVOOC, 10W reverse wireless charging Dimensions and Weight 160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7mm, 196g 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm, 218g Oppo Find X5 series specifications

A key feature for the entire Find X5 series is MariSilicon X – an Oppo-made NPU (neural processing unit) dedicated to AI computing for better low-light imaging performance. The NPU uses an AI noise reduction algorithm to reduce grain at a pixel level, while preserving the photo or video clarity and accuracy. Oppo said this helps the Find X5 series phones offer four times better resolution and grain in night video than its predecessors without the NPU.

Oppo Find x5 camera configuration.

PHOTO: Oppo

To help everyday users take even better still images, the main camera on the Pro version has 5-axis optical image stabilisation, inspired by stabilisers typically found in DSLR cameras.

The Pro variant also gets a souped up front camera - it’s a 32MP Sony IMX709 that’s capable of switching between 80° and 90° field-of-view (FOV) depending on how many persons are in the selfie.

If you’re wondering where the Hasselblad optimisation comes in, it’s actually for the Oppo’s Find X5 Pro’s Natural Colour Calibration. The X5 Pro can offer creative filters, colour profiles, and added styles to enhance your photography when shooting in Pro Mode.

Oppo Find X5.

PHOTO: Oppo

Besides dimensions and display sizes, a key difference between both Find X5 models is its chipset choice. Only the Pro packs the latest Qualcomm processor for flagship mobiles – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The regular Find X5 also uses a flagship-tier processor, Snapdragon 888, but it’s one generation older than the Pro’s.

A new perk on the Pro is Battery health Engine, which gives the phone a grand total of 1,600 charge cycles. Oppo said this is two times the industry standard for a phone’s lifespan.

While we do not have local availability details from Oppo Singapore yet, we know that the Oppo Find X5 Pro retails at €1,299 (S$1,970). Additionally, the Oppo Find X5 goes at €999. Global pre-orders have begun.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.