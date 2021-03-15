Oppo launches new flagship camera-centric smartphone Oppo Find X3 Pro

Oppo has released their new flagship smartphone the Oppo Find X3 Pro.

The Find X3 Pro is inspired by futuristic aesthetics and shows off a smooth finish with a unique seamless curve design encircling the camera lenses.

PHOTO: Oppo

Equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, the 6.7-inch camera boasts its true Billion Colour QHD 3216x1440p OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The new smartphone is supposedly capable of capturing and displaying a billion colours and are jam-packed with five different cameras including the selfie camera.

A 50-megapixel ultra-wide, 50-megapixel wide, 3-megapixel macro with 60x magnification, 13-megapixel telephoto, and a 32-megapixel selfie lens.

The video can record up to 4K in 60FPS/30FPS with video stabilisation and slow-mo in 1080P in 240FPS and 720P in 480FPS. This should come as awesome news for casual photography and videography lovers who still want to get down on their mobile photography.

The phone comes with a 4500 mAh battery along with OPPO’s SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging that can charge 40 per cent of power in 10 minutes.

PHOTO: Oppo

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is available in Blue and Gloss Black with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is currently available for preorder on OPPO’s concept stores, authorized resellers and official store on Lazada or Shopee for $1,599.

PHOTO: Oppo

The phone will officially be on sale from March 27, 2021.

All pre-orders will include the Oppo Enco X true wireless noise-cancelling earphones, wireless charging stand, kevlar phone case and an exclusive service bundle that includes 1TB cloud storage and VIP after-sales care.

Following this launch and as part of their #AwakenColour campaign, they announced their first-ever photography exhibition “Painting With Light” at ArtScience Museum taking place from April 10 to May 16, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.