OPPO is League of Legends' first global smartphone partner

And there we have it.

As of today, global tech developer OPPO has added yet another big notch onto its totem pole of premier sports partners. This time, it's the popular MOBA title League of Legends, and by extension, developer Riot Games.

The multi-year partnership announced by Riot Games will run from 2019 all the way through 2024, putting OPPO at the epicentre of the growing esports tide alongside LoL's other partners, which include the likes of Mastercard, Alienware, Secretlab and more recently Louis Vuitton.

China's @oppo will become the exclusive global smartphone partner of #LeagueOfLegends esports events, according to Riot Games. The contract will cover the World Championship 2019, held in Berlin next month, and the tie-up will continue till 2024. pic.twitter.com/7gjEavfMux — Yicai Global 第一财经 (@yicaichina) September 30, 2019

Formed along with a shared goal of enhanced coverage and viewers experience, the partnership will home in on three aspects, as detailed below.

MVP Presented by OPPO: As the newest addition to LoL's growing list of partners, OPPO will also be celebrating the best moments of the upcoming LoL World Championship and Mid-Season Invitational.

OPPO Cam: By leveraging their mobile expertise, OPPO will let viewers tune in to special events, such as behind-the-scenes glimpses and celebrity cosplays of fan-favourite characters.

Welcome to the Rift: OPPO will spotlight teams making their inaugural debut at the World Championships.