OPPO is League of Legends' first global smartphone partner

As of today, global tech developer OPPO has added yet another big notch onto its totem pole of premier sports partners. This time, it's the popular MOBA title League of Legends, and by extension, developer Riot Games.
The multi-year partnership announced by Riot Games will run from 2019 all the way through 2024, putting OPPO at the epicentre of the growing esports tide alongside LoL's other partners, which include the likes of Mastercard, Alienware, Secretlab and more recently Louis Vuitton.
Formed along with a shared goal of enhanced coverage and viewers experience, the partnership will home in on three aspects, as detailed below.
- MVP Presented by OPPO: As the newest addition to LoL's growing list of partners, OPPO will also be celebrating the best moments of the upcoming LoL World Championship and Mid-Season Invitational.
- OPPO Cam: By leveraging their mobile expertise, OPPO will let viewers tune in to special events, such as behind-the-scenes glimpses and celebrity cosplays of fan-favourite characters.
- Welcome to the Rift: OPPO will spotlight teams making their inaugural debut at the World Championships.
Of course, no cake is complete without a little icing on top. In addition to these, OPPO will soon be pushing out special promotions where users can win exclusive trips to the All-Star Event, Mid-Season Invitationals or the World Championship itself! Interestingly, it's the first esports-related item on the mobile giant's portfolio, which is already pretty extensive to begin with, featuring world-class sporting partnerships such as Wimbledon, FC Barcelona and the International Cricket Council, among many others. When quizzed on his expectations for the partnership, OPPO's Vice-President and Head of Global Marketing Brian Shen had this to say: "Esports is a fast-growing sport globally, and League of Legends has become a lifestyle of many young people in recent years. As a consumer-centred brand, OPPO always seeks the right way to communicate with young people, our target audience. This is a great move for Riot and OPPO; the partnership will allow us to continue to strengthen our bond with the young as we join them in celebrating the victory of each game." Indeed. It's a great move, and it'll be even greater for those who manage to snag those exclusive tickets! With that said, we're really excited to seeing how these promotions are going to play out! This article was first published in Hardware Zone.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.