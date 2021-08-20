Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G woos the TikTok crowd with its AI Portrait Video features

The newly launched Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G piles on video-friendly features in excess, hoping to woo TikTok content creators that want to create their shorts with ease and flair.

New to the mid-range Reno series are a host of videography features, including:

Bokeh Flare Portrait Video: Real-time video processing that offers built-in, dream-like bokeh light spots in the background of your clip, while the subject stays in-focus, well-lit, and natural.

This feature works on both front and rear cameras and can be applied with just one tap.

AI Highlight Video: Videography is optimised automatically based on ambient light - making videos bright and vivid no matter the lighting condition (shooting at night, strong backlight during the day, etc.).

Oppo said its night videography had improved its clarity by 40.2 per cent when compared to the Reno5 Pro.

Focus Tracking: The Reno6 Pro 5G automatically tracks main subjects during video recording, keeping them in focus no matter how the subject moves.

Supporting all its imaging capabilities is an AI quad-camera setup on the rear (64MP main, eight megapixels wide-angle, two megapixels macro, two megapixels mono) and a front-facing 32MP selfie camera.

Adding to the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G’s pack of features is Flash Snapshot, a photography enhancement that lets users take clear shots for fast-moving subjects, and post-production editing tools like AI Palette.

As a smartphone, the Reno6 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset - the flagship 2021 mobile processor offered by this chipmaker. Using Dimensity 1200 also confers built-in 5G network support for the device, hence the phone’s name.

The front is a 6.5-inch 3D Curved Display - AMOLED panel at FHD+ (2,400 × 1,080 pixels resolution) with a fast 90Hz refresh rate and even faster 180Hz touch sampling rate.

In addition, the display covers 97 per cent NTSC / 100 per cent DPI-P3 colour gamut, and offers a maximum brightness of 1,100-nits. These panel specs are sufficient at faithfully displaying social media content, both TikTok and beyond.

Oppo also ensured that the Reno6 Pro 5G has X-axis linear motors and 4D vibration to heighten tactile feedback during gaming with such a responsive panel.

The phone has a 4,500mAh battery and support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 (Oppo’s proprietary fast-charging technology) to last through the day.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G pricing and availability

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G comes in Aurora and Stellar Black colourways, at a retail price of $949.

From Aug 21 to Sept 19, 2021, the phone retails at a special price of $899. Purchases made within this period come with a free Oppo Band and Oppo Enco W51 true wireless earbuds (worth $258).

Pre-orders are available from Aug 21 to 27, 2021 at Oppo’s official Shopee e-store and physical Oppo Concept Stores.

From Aug 28 to Sept 19, 2021, the Reno6 Pro 5G goes on sale via more retailers, adding in Oppo’s official store at Lazada, major telcos (M1, Singtel, StarHub), and all its authorised retailers.

From Sept 20 to 30, 2021, the phone’s retail price goes back to $949, but the freebies (Oppo Band and Oppo Enco W51 true wireless earbuds) are still available while stocks last.

