Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G launches in Singapore on Jan 15

Oppo has a new Reno phone series with its signature photography-first features and flagship-grade imaging sensors to usher in the new year.

The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G officially launches on Jan 15, 2022. Its headline feature is the Flagship Portrait Camera System, consisting of a 50MP main camera using a Sony IMX766 sensor.

Other rear camera sensors are a 2MP macro camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a dedicated colour temperature sensor.

The 32MP front camera is powered by a Sony IMX709 sensor co-developed for Oppo with Sony's help.

This sensor uses an RGBW (red, green, blue, white) pixel array and Oppo's Quadra-Binning algorithm to make its front camera more capable at receiving light (up to 60 per cent more than conventional RGGB sensors).

The result is a clear selfie, with little noise, and functional even in low-light conditions.

PHOTO: Oppo, Mainz Empire Pte Ltd

As a phone, the Reno7 Pro uses a modified 2021 flagship MediaTek processor, Dimensity-1200 MAX. The chipset has built-in 5G connectivity, making the Reno7 Pro 5G-ready.

Inside is 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage, enhanced further with RAM Expansion for memory-heavy usage.

The display is a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification, making it ideal for streamed HDR content from the web.

To help ensure the phone's long-lasting viewing experience, it has a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast-charging. Reno7 Pro 5G has a reskinned Android UI, ColorOS 12, out of the box.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, an under-display fingerprint sensor, a USB-C 2.0 port, and NFC. Unfortunately, it does not have an IP-rated water resistance rating.

Pricing, availability, promotions for the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G

PHOTO: Mainz Empire Pte Ltd

The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G has an official retail price of $999. Sales begin on Jan 15, 2022 at physical Oppo Concept Stores, and Oppo's official Lazada and Shopee e-stores.

Purchasing the Reno7 Pro at these places between Jan 15, and March 4, 2022 comes at a promotional price of $919 and a free pair of Oppo Enco Air earphones, along with a pair of movie tickets to Reunion Dinner while stocks last.

Also, the Oppo Watch Free can be purchased at a discounted price of $99 (U.P. $129) when bought alongside the Oppo Reno7 Pro during the promotional period (Jan 15 to March 4, 2022).

The Reno7 Pro 5G phone is also available at major telcos (Singtel, StarHub, M1), as well as authorised retailers.

The regular Oppo Reno7 5G model will begin retail in February 2022, with more details about this variant shared closer to its launch.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.