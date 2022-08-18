Oppo Reno8 and Reno8 Pro arrive in Singapore

Oppo has kindly brought the Reno8 series phones to Singapore, combining style with functionality through the Oppo Reno8 and Oppo Reno8 Pro.

As it is tradition for Reno series handsets, Oppo combines mainstream style with relatively powerful photography chops into a mid-range offering.

The Reno8 series features a Streamlined Unibody Design, which replaces conventional camera bumps with a 75 degree "micro-arc", which harkens back to its newer Find X model's bump designs.

Oppo's new direction for the Reno8 series camera was informed by some (shall we say) interestingly odd findings of their own.

The brand saw how users of Reno phones had 40 per cent of their photos shot after 5pm, and nearly 50 per cent for videos. This helps informed Oppo's imaging choices for the Reno 8 series.

Both models get a 32MP Sony IMX709 front camera that's further supported by its quadra-binning algorithm. A fairly unique feature is 2x zoom on the front shooter (15cm minimum focal distance), which offers close-ups even for selfies.

Reno8 Pro (Glaze Black).

PHOTO: Oppo

The rear cameras are led by a 50MP Sony IMX766, helped along with All-Pixel Omni-Direction PDAF.

Software-based enhancements include Ultra Night Video (for portrait clips), Ultra HDR Video (automated exposure), and Night Portrait (AI noise reduction), all of which contribute to better low-light performance.

Specific to the Reno8 Pro is a MariSilicon X imaging NPU that provides additional processing power for photos.

This special chip was slated for flagship Oppo phones like the Oppo Find X5 Pro, so it's nice to see Oppo sharing a little love with its Reno series as well.

A 6.4-inch AMOLED display (90Hz refresh rate) sits on the Reno8, and it's certified for Netflix HD and Amazon Prime Video HD.

Reno8 Pro (Glazed Green).

PHOTO: Oppo

The Pro version gets a 6.7-inch Ultra-Clear AMOLED display (120Hz refresh rate) with HDR10+, and both HD and HDR certifications for Netflix and Amazon.

Both models have 80W SuperVOOC flash charge, a proprietary fast-charging technology by Oppo. To extend battery lifespan, it has Battery Health Engine to help manage the charge that flows into the device.

Both also have other heat management components built into the device to improve heat dissipation. Looking at specs, they have similar battery sizes, just a little more than 4,400mAh each.

The phones' chipset of choice are the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 5G for the Reno8, while the Reno8 Pro gets MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX with an integrated 5G modem. This makes both models 5G-capable as well.

Pricing and availability

Reno8 (Shimmer Black).

PHOTO: Oppo

Oppo Reno8 retails at $799 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) in Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black, starting from Aug 2022.

Oppo Reno8 Pro retails at $1,099 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) in Glazed Green and Glazed Black, starting from Sept 6, 2022.

They are available at Oppo's Amazon, Lazada, Qoo10, Shopee, and TikTok flagship stores and partnered consumer electronics stores.

All purchases or pre-orders of either model between Aug 23 to Sept 30, 2022, come with a free Enco Air2 Pro TWS (worth $119), and 12 months of Screen Protection Plan.

30 sets of Reno8 Pro are available for pre-sale on Lazada's Super Brand Day on Aug 23, 2022. That means those few customers who pre-order the Reno8 Pro on that day will receive it ahead of the rest.

Otherwise, pre-orders of Reno8 Pro start on Aug 24 and ends on Sept 5, 2022.

Reno8 can be purchased at M1, Singtel, and StarHub stores from Aug 27, 2022 onwards, with Reno8 Pro going to the same telcos from Sept 10, 2022, onwards.

To promote the Reno8 series, Oppo collaborated with famous Orchard Road ice cream cart seller Uncle Chieng. He will be giving out free ice cream on behalf of Oppo between 6pm to 10pm, from Sept 8 to 21, 2022.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.