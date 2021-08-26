Oppo shows off MagVOOC, its magnetic charging tech for phones

Magnetic charging can be really handy, or hands-free if done right.

Oppo’s latest phone tech flex at Smart China Expo 2021 showcased several new technologies, including the brand new Oppo MagVOOC flash charging, its in-car phone connectivity solutions, and its new IoT concepts, like AR-assisted spectacles.

With its aggressive R&D approach towards batteries and charging , the Chinese phone manufacturer demonstrated MagVOOC’s magnetic charging in a variety of scenarios. On display was a MagVOOC power bank, offering magnetic charging on the go. It uses a magnetic alignment system to ensure that it's properly attached to the phone it’s powering.

In-car connectivity came in the way of digital car keys, remote vehicle control, and in-car 65W VOOC USB flash charging. For example, Oppo showed how the Oppo Find X3 could unlock paired cars via Bluetooth (without mobile data). At the same time, the same phone and Oppo Watch 2 can remotely adjust air-conditioning and sound the horn for car owners trying to locate their parked automobile.

Using ultra-wideband (UWB) technology was a new Oppo IoT device - the AR Glass 2021. Not only are these smart spectacles lighter thanks to new glass materials, but the AR Glass 2021 is also compatible with UWB-friendly smart home appliances.

OPPO's MagVOOC magnetic wireless power bank. PHOTO: Twitter/Yash Raj Chaudhary

“Oppo is steadily accomplishing our strategic deployment in the field of IoT and broader areas concerning Internet of Experience, aiming to empower customers in a variety of scenarios. With the new magnetic flash charging and in-car connectivity technologies, we are doing our best to enhance customer experiences in every aspect,” said Henry Duan, Vice President and President of Smartphone Product at Oppo.

Smart China Expo 2021 was held in Chongqing, China, between Monday (Aug 23) to Thursday. It hosts more than 600 enterprises (online and offline) showcasing the latest and greatest technologies they have to offer.