Oppo unveils ColorOS 7 outside of China for the first time

Oppo just launched the new ColorOS 7 outside of China for the first time.
The ColorOS 7 comes with a new slogan, "Smooth and Delightful" which reimagines the system design and enhance the audiovisual and gaming experience for users.
ColorOS 7 is based on the Infinite Design concept, where Oppo adopted a lightweight visual approach to simplify the user interface and allow users to focus more on their content.
New UI features include full icon customisation, Dark Mode, weather-adaptive alarm that adjusts alarm sounds according to weather conditions, dynamic wallpapers that change with time or a swipe, an upgraded haptic design to deliver clearer, crisper touch response sounds and a more realistic touch experience, new animations for charging, weather and deleting apps, new sound effects for a more comfortable listening experience, and a collaboration with Denmark's audio design firm Epic Sound to enhance overall sound system.
OPPO ColorOS7 Launch— ColorOS (@colorosglobal) November 26, 2019
ColorOS All-Day Comfort Dark Mode not only protects your eyes but also reduces overall power consumption by 38%.
Oppo claims ColorOS 7 boosts RAM utilization by 40 per cent and system response by 30 per cent through the use of oFas, oMem and oSense technologies. oFas is a mechanism of cache preload that makes cold starts as fast as warm starts. This makes opening and starting of apps faster!
OPPO ColorOS7 Launch— ColorOS (@colorosglobal) November 26, 2019
What does “fast” mean to you?
👍Open Apps quickly Switch
👏Apps without delay
✌️Smoother Touch Experience#OPPOColorOS7 #ColorOS7Launch pic.twitter.com/Id0LOsuC9U
oMem adapts to user habits by shifting and allocating system resources efficiently. oSense is a scheduling mechanism that gives priority to front-end and user-related threads, optimises touch response and frame rates for a smoother gaming experience.
ColorOS 7 also focuses on privacy protection; the Private Safe feature keeps photos, videos, audio and other documents in a secure "zone" of the storage folder where access by third-party apps is blocked.
In the areas of imaging, ColorOS 7 brings AI beautification 2.0 to match user's skin with light in the environment, and Ultra Night Mode to reduce noise and capture low-light photos with greater clarity, brightness and colour. There is also a smart video editor, Soloop which can simplify video shooting and editing for casual users to make beautiful videos and share them easily.
Oppo states that the trial version of ColorOS 7 will be rolled out across its range of phone models including the Reno, Find, F, K and A series models, in China, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East from 26 November in batches.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.