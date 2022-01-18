Oppo Watch Free goes all out on sports and sleep

Oppo announced the Oppo Watch Free, an entry-level smartwatch with sleep, workout, and health monitoring rolled into one wrist candy.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

A key feature is OSleep, which tracks your sleep habits before, during, and after sleep to help users achieve higher-quality slumber. Oppo combines continuous, second-level SpO2 monitoring, snore monitoring, and other metrics, providing an overview of any breathing problems during sleep.

For example, you’ll get indicators for snoring loudness (in decibels), the number of snores, your blood oxygen level, all on the watch’s face.

Other sleep features also look at rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, which analyses your sleep latency (the time you take to fall asleep after lying down), your sleep duration, and sleep phases.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The Oppo Watch Free also has typical smartwatch tracking features, with up to 100 sports modes, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and notifications for calls and messages.

The smartwatch packs a 1.64-inch AMOLED display at 280 x 456 pixels resolution, with 14 days of battery life (typical usage) via its 230mAh battery. In addition, it’s rated with 5 ATM water resistance and weighs just 32.6g, face and strap inclusive.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The Oppo Watch Free is available now at $129 in two colour variants - Vanilla and Black. You can find it at physical Oppo Concept Stores, Oppo’s online storefronts (Shopee, Lazada), and Oppo’s authorised retailers.

Until March 4, 2022, the Oppo Watch Free goes at a discounted price of $99 when purchased alongside the Oppo Reno7 Pro. This offer is only at Oppo Concept Stores, Oppo's Shopee and Lazada Flagship Stores.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.