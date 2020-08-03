The Oppo Watch is launching globally with Wear OS

Five months after announcing the Oppo Watch, the Chinese company is ready to bring it beyond China.

The Oppo Watch will run Google's Wear OS, which means it will have access to a bigger ecosystem of apps, watch faces and services. There are also two models for the global markets: a 46mm LTE variant and a 41mm Wi-Fi only variant.

The 46mm model has a ceramic chassis and water resistance rating of 5ATM while the 41mm model has a plastic chassis with water resistance rating of 3ATM.

There are also other spec differences between the two models. While both models have curved displays, the 41mm model has a 1.6-inch AMOLED screen (320 x 360 pixels) and the 46mm model has a 1.9-inch AMOLED screen (402 x 476 pixels).

The 46mm model has a bigger battery (430mAh) that can last 30 hours with normal use while the 41mm model has a smaller battery (300mAh) that can last 24 hours with normal use.

Oppo says the Wear OS-powered watch models will be released in select markets from 31 July. It will be available in India from 10 August, and the U.K from 3 September for the 41mm model and October for the 46mm model.

The 41mm model comes in two colour options (Black and Glossy Gold) while the 46mm model comes in Black, Silver and Rose Gold.

