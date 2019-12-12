The optional wheels for the Mac Pro cost almost $600

The standard Apple Mac Pro has a stainless steel frame with feet.

If you want extra mobility, the price tag is S$560! That's S$140 per wheel for the Mac Pro!

Apple states that the configuration with wheels is ideal for consumers who need to move the Mac Pro quickly and easily without having to lift it.

It also makes the Mac Pro an inch taller than the frame with feet.

There is no official explanation on why the wheels are so expensive, but we reckon there is some advanced engineering or design element that commands this price tag!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.