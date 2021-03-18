Original Star Wars: Clone Wars by Genndy Tartakovsky hits Disney+ April 2021

You thought there was only one Clone Wars cartoon? You must be mistaken. Before the world fell in love with the 3D animated 2008 Star Wars: The Clone Wars, a similar series with a nearly identical name had already existed 5 years before it.

Made by Cartoon Network legend Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack), Star Wars: Clone Wars is a visual-driven 2D cartoon that focuses on the fall of esteemed Jedi Anakin Skywalker and his subsequent transformation into the Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The 2003 series went on for 3 seasons and a total of 25 episodes. It also served as a pilot for the half-hour Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Now, Star Wars fans can finally watch the series again (or for the first time even!) when it launches on Disney+ on April 2, 2021.

Other slated Star Wars content to join the streaming service in the same month are Star Wars: Ewoks seasons 1 and 2 and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor.

Star Wars: Clone Wars begins shortly after the events of Attack of the Clones where war rages as more and more planets slip from the control of the Republic. The series’ main leads were Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi but fans can also expect the likes of Mace Windu, Palpatine, C-3PO and Count Dooku to play significant roles in the story too. This is especially since the end of the series leads into Revenge of the Sith.

Like Tartakovsky’s other animated works, Clone Wars was critically acclaimed and won several Emmy Awards for the best-animated program. The distinct, 2D art style was a new take for the Star Wars universe.

Some fans argue that it’s a style that should be revisited – especially since many fans have claimed it to be the best Star Wars TV series out there (aside from The Mandalorian, of course). With new seasons of The Mandalorian and other live-action series like The Book Of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan making their way to the service, fans may just have to wait and see.

Until then, both Star Wars: Clone Wars Volume I and Volume II will arrive on Disney+ on April 2, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.