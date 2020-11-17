Our geek picks from Amazon Singapore's top 100 toys & board games in 2020

As the festive season rolls around, many are preparing to celebrate the holiday cheer here in Singapore.

More importantly, the holiday season is also known as the season of giving and while we may love experiencing the joy of gifting, it can be quite a headache trying to decide what to purchase even from one-stop sites like Amazon Singapore.

Luckily, Amazon.sg is here to help with their newly launched Holiday Gift Guides. The Holiday Gift Guides will streamline the shopping process by categorising gifts and showing ongoing deals which will be available on various dates and times while supplies last.

You can even browse through the Holiday Toy Store, for curated lists of Top 100 Toys and Top 100 Board Games. And by purchasing from these lists, you can even enjoy early holiday savings on Amazon.sg with discounts and thousands of deals from various brands.

What’s more, for every $50 spent on items from the Children’s Wishing Well’s Gift Guides, Amazon Singapore will pledge a $5 donation to nonprofit organisation Children’s Wishing Well to support underprivileged children. So do look through the stores and help spread the holiday cheer!

Here at Geek Culture, we have also curated a list of our top picks from the list for your easy browsing pleasure:

Top toy picks

PHOTO: Amazon

When speaking of bringing warm fuzzy feelings to others during this joyful season, nothing is better at melting hearts than the ever adorable Baby Yoda. The cute toy is able to recreate over 25 sound and motion combinations.

These include the happy and excited sounds, giggles, babbles, head and arms movements, and more of the lovable creature.

PHOTO: Amazon If you bawled your eyes out during the ending of the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna movie, you’ll appreciate the nostalgic trip this Digivice brings. Based on the original design straight out from the ’90s, this Digivice will excite anyone who grew up with this virtual monsters. What’s more, it’s a perfect toy for introducing your children to the brilliant boundless Digi-world. 3. Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizon Special Edition – $449 PHOTO: Amazon Know anyone who hasn’t had the chance to join in on the Animal Crossing fun? This will make the perfect two-in-one gift for them. Drawing inspiration from peaceful islands of the game itself, the Joy-Con controllers of this Nintendo Switch console have been made a pretty pastel green and blue. Moreover, it comes packaged with the game itself and all this is going for a discounted price of $449 during this holiday season. 4. Xbox Series S – $459

PHOTO: Amazon

Help your close ones take their gaming to the next level while leaving the house clutter-free with space to store more games. The smallest Xbox console is going all-digital and disc-free for a next-gen gaming experience.

It will even have backward compatibility with four generations of Xbox and come equipped with a custom-built 512GB NVMe SSD to minimise load times. The console will be in stock from Dec 9, 2020, just in time for Christmas orders.

PHOTO: Amazon

Reconstruct the world of Super Mario with this innovative LEGO set. Cleverly marrying technology with creativity, the entire set comes with an interactive Mario figure and various pieces; which allows you to build and race through the four different terrains of the original game.

What’s more, Mario and other in-game events will correspond to a specially designed LEGO Super Mario app. This gift is perfect for anyone who grew up with and loves the Mario franchise.

PHOTO: Amazon

If you’ve ever wanted to be like Tony Stark and build you very own Iron Man suit, LEGO gives you a chance to challenge your precision and thinking skills with this helmet model.

The striking gold-and-red design even comes with a sturdy base completed with a nameplate, and will surely attract praise wherever it’s displayed. This will make the perfect gift for any Marvel fan or collector.

PHOTO: Amazon

Who can resist those adoring round Sparkly Glitter Eyes? This multicolour unicorn kitty is sure to snuggle its way into the hearts of anyone who receives it. It will make the purrfect gift for friends or family who love cute and quirky animals with a certain magical flare.

Top board game picks

PHOTO: Amazon

Baby Yoda is sure to monopolise your attention with this Mandalorian themed Monopoly board game from Hasbro. You will not only get to travel the galaxy with Baby Yoda but even play as him with The Child tokens.

Each token features the loveable creature in different poses such as, eating a frog, using the force, drinking a cup of broth, and sitting in the Hoverpram.

Moreover, instead of buying houses and other property, you’ll find yourself bidding for Hideouts and upgrading Common Houses. Filled with many more easter eggs from Star Wars, this will make a perfect gift for any fan of the series.

PHOTO: Amazon

After bursting into the card game scene with their exciting Exploding Kittens game, the creators are back and quirkier than ever. Their new card game involves high-strategy skills, creative thinking and…building a knife-wielding salmon-headed Frankenstein monster to eat babies.

The winner is decided by who eats the most babies. May the best creator win!

PHOTO: Amazon

Experience the “mother lode of treasure and treachery” with this card game fuelled by cooperation and betrayals. The package includes the all-time favourite Sabotuer game alongside the Saboteur 2 expansion pack, plus a collectors’ card that introduces a devious special character.

Make friends or break friendships as you mine for the ultimate prize through the shadowy maze of tunnels.

PHOTO: Amazon

If you haven’t had your fill of magical creatures in Dungeons and Dragons, why not try becoming the master of the labyrinth. Search for dragons, elves, bats and many more mythical creatures.

Unearth treasures and collect as many as possible before the path shifts its course again in the ever-changing maze.

This classic action-packed strategy game is perfect for the entire family. It even encourages kids to stretch their imaginations and learn skills like cause-and-effect and strategic planning.

PHOTO: Amazon

Prowl through the streets of Gotham and go toe-to-toe with familiar enemies in this fresh take on the Dark Knight’s city. You can swing around the streets as Batman or Batgirl or even take the role of the villains with Joker and Harley Quinn, all in the cute Funk Pop design.

Explore familiar locations, and use your strategy skill and characters’ unique abilities to achieve victory in this DC inspired Funkoverse.

PHOTO: Amazon

If you remember the chilling shark chase scenes from the classic Spielberg film, you’ll love the thrill that this board game offers. Recreate scenes from the film itself, play as either the humans trying to escapes or the fearsome and hungry predator of the seas.

Choose from either the Amity Island boards or The Orca board for your game of survival. This will make a perfect gift for strategy and thrill lovers and fans of the original film.

PHOTO: Amazon

Game for a Jenga block stacking tower game with a Super Mario twist? Spin the spinner to determine the number of blocks to stack, how many layers your Super Mario character must climb, or whether to reverse play or collect coins.

Are you ready to race up to the top of the Jenga tower to battle and defeat Bowser? This makes for a fun holiday gift for ages 8 and up, and perfect fun for the whole family.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.