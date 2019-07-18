Over a thousand people have signed up to (jokingly) storm ST Kinetics

For those who can’t fork out the moolah to make the trip to Nevada this September to storm Area 51 en masse, there’s a local alternative if you’d still like to “see them aliens”.

‘Storm ST Kinetics, They Can’t Stop All of Us’ is set to take place on the same day as the Area 51 incursion, though it doesn’t have the 1.5 million-strong list of attendees (yet) who’ve signed up. In lieu of Naruto runs, organisers advise executing "contacted drills" to evade any defensive manoeuvre the military engineering facility could put up.

If you haven’t gotten it by now, it’s all made in jest — a localised spin-off of the Storm Area 51 joke Facebook event page which became a global phenomenon since it was set up earlier this month.

Yesterday, National Service meme page Memedef jumped in the fun, but switched out the American military base for the defence research and engineering provider of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

Facebook screengrab