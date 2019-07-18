Over a thousand people have signed up to (jokingly) storm ST Kinetics

Alien tech.
PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons
Ilyas SholihyN
Ilyas SholihyN
AsiaOne

For those who can’t fork out the moolah to make the trip to Nevada this September to storm Area 51 en masse, there’s a local alternative if you’d still like to “see them aliens”. 

Storm ST Kinetics, They Can’t Stop All of Us’ is set to take place on the same day as the Area 51 incursion, though it doesn’t have the 1.5 million-strong list of attendees (yet) who’ve signed up. In lieu of Naruto runs, organisers advise executing "contacted drills" to evade any defensive manoeuvre the military engineering facility could put up.

If you haven’t gotten it by now, it’s all made in jest — a localised spin-off of the Storm Area 51 joke Facebook event page which became a global phenomenon since it was set up earlier this month.

Yesterday, National Service meme page Memedef jumped in the fun, but switched out the American military base for the defence research and engineering provider of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). 

Facebook screengrab

But why ST Kinetics though? It’s probably the closest thing to a secretive base where experimental weapons, ammunition, and military vehicles are designed, researched and prototyped. After all, ST Kinetics helped to develop some of the SAF’s unique arms, including the standard-issue SAR 21 assault rifle, the 50MG machine gun, as well as various armoured vehicles. 

Thus why Memedef are pretty confident that the ST Kinetics facility along Jalan Boon Lay is where they’re keeping them aliens and alien technology. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

can't fucking resist one last raid ST Kinetics meme

A post shared by Memedef (@memedefsg) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Memedef (@memedefsg) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

yall know thats how this is gonna end :(

A post shared by Memedef (@memedefsg) on

In any case, a highly-polished game plan has already been set with various 'battalions' tasked with bum-rushing ST Kinetics facility. An 'e-scooter cavalry' will flank the premises from the left and right, while financial advisors will push the front with support from PES BP recruits. The grateful alien prisoners will then be extracted via Grab Shuttle. 

Photo: Wong Yan Zhi Nicholas‎ / Facebook

Once again, we have to remind folks that Storm ST Kinetics is for the lulz, and should not be performed for real at all. Unless you want to get mowed down by particle beam cannons.  

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about

Digital Social media meme
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
1-month-old baby dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol
1-month-old baby dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Over a thousand people have signed up to (jokingly) storm ST Kinetics
Over a thousand people have signed up to (jokingly) storm ST Kinetics
Man admits going on Dark Web to hire hitmen to murder ex-lover&#039;s boyfriend
Man admits going on Dark Web to hire hitmen to murder ex-lover's boyfriend
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
Singapore singer Aliff Aziz posts photo with another woman, ex-wife says: &#039;I don&#039;t care&#039;
Singapore singer Aliff Aziz posts photo with another woman, ex-wife says: 'I don't care'
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is

LIFESTYLE

Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month
Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month
Viral durian whiskey is Malaysia-made, and not actually whiskey at all
Viral durian whiskey is Malaysia-made, and not actually whiskey at all
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see

Home Works

5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters

SERVICES