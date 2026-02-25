Roaming made safer: Singtel 5G+ takes the stress out of staying connected overseas

Roaming can be complicated and costly because there are different rules, partner networks, and data limits worldwide. Wouldn't it be simpler if your phone just worked wherever you go - be it in New York, Tokyo, or back home in Singapore?

The smarter approach: Build roaming benefits - including security and safeguards - into 5G+ plans

To simplify the user experience, Singtel designed its 5G+ Enhanced and 5G+ Priority mobile plans with built-in security and generous roaming allowances. These plans cover up to 81 destinations and feature first-choice partner networks for more reliable connectivity.

It also includes Mobile Protect - a network-level security feature that helps block phishing, malware, and fraudulent websites, even when overseas.

For users making occasional multi-city trips, Enhanced plans, such as the M plan or the Core SIM-only plan, include substantial roaming allowances of up to 10GB across 18 destinations in Asia, offering flexibility without overcommitting to higher data usage.

On the other hand, if you often travel to major business or travel hubs, Priority plans will fit you to a tee. They offer unlimited data roaming in Malaysia, up to 48GB of worldwide roaming data, and 5G roaming in selected destinations with partner network support.

Singtel's worry-free approach to travel also extends to its UnlimitedRoam and ReadyRoam Monthly roaming plans, which cover two popular use cases.

If you never want to worry about running out of data, choosing the wrong data pack, or second-guessing your phone settings as you move across borders, UnlimitedRoam helps remove these concerns. This 14-day unlimited data plan is long enough to cover most trips and includes Mobile Protect (network-level protection against phishing, malware and fraudulent sites) free for the first 60 days.

Families that travel regularly have a practical option as well: ReadyRoam Monthly provides an 18GB monthly pool of roaming data under a minimum three-month plan, with any unused roaming data usable as additional local data when you're back in Singapore. Use Super Stacker or MobileShare to add mobile lines for family members at more affordable rates, and easily manage and share the data allowance across those lines.

These are just some of the many peace-of-mind features of Singtel's 5G+ roaming ecosystem. Others include wide regional and global partner coverage to keep you contactable across destinations, as well as safeguards to protect you from accidental charges while roaming - AutoReadyRoam automatically activates its most affordable ReadyRoam option for your destination, while Network Lock prevents unwanted connections to non-approved partner networks.

In a nutshell, building roaming benefits directly into 5G+ plans is simply a smarter approach.

Always connected, always reachable

However, roaming features alone don't guarantee a good user experience - strong network coverage matters as much as generous data caps. Missing a crucial call or message is a real worry for travellers, especially if they often travel beyond popular tourist or business hubs.

This is where Singtel's roaming infrastructure excels. With 587 partner networks across 256 destinations, it has one of the broadest global footprints of any operator in Singapore. While network performance ultimately depends on local infrastructure, extensive global partner coverage significantly improves the likelihood of a stable, usable connection when it matters.

In practical terms, this means two things. Firstly, you are more likely to be contactable in less-travelled destinations, even remote getaways like the Serengeti or the Galapagos Islands. Secondly, in popular destinations such as Australia or Japan, your device connects automatically to the strongest available partner network for a smoother experience. No manual configuration required.

Security and safer roaming: What travellers often overlook

Singtel 5G+ Priority and Enhanced Plans at a glance Priority plans include unlimited monthly data usage in Malaysia.

Priority Roaming connects customers to first-choice network partners for stronger coverage.

Both Priority and Enhanced plans offer 5G roaming in selected destinations, subject to partner network availability.

Mobile Protect offers network-level protection against phishing, malware and fraudulent sites. It's included with Priority plans, available as an add-on for Enhanced plans, and comes as a free 60-day trial with UnlimitedRoam and ReadyRoam Monthly.

Roaming decisions are often driven by data volume and pricing, but security considerations are just as important - and frequently overlooked.

Local SIMs or global eSIMs are attractive because they often offer high data caps and low prices. Travellers who opt for these sometimes remove or disable their Singapore SIMs instead of just switching off data roaming to avoid accidental roaming charges.

However, that approach comes with risks. Your Singapore number is typically linked to OTPs, banking alerts, and verification codes, many of which are still delivered via SMS. If your SIM is inactive, you may miss time-sensitive security notifications altogether.

The smarter, safer move? Keep your primary number active to retain access to these services. Incoming SMS messages remain free worldwide, so you'll still receive verification codes and security alerts.

That is why Singtel's 5G+ plans are built on the principle that you should not have to turn off any features to avoid unwanted charges.

Similarly, you shouldn't need extra steps for your phone to function normally. In places like China, everyday apps and services such as WhatsApp, Google and Facebook don't always work the same way. By routing roaming traffic through international networks, Singtel lets you use your phone as usual without additional configuration - something that isn't always possible with cheaper SIM alternatives.

Peaceful overseas roaming with Singtel's built-in safeguards

App access and coverage are only part of the equation. Using your own mobile connection is generally safer than relying on public Wi-Fi, which is still a common entry point for hackers targeting travellers.

According to Zimperium's 2025 Global Mobile Threat Report, over five million public Wi-Fi networks worldwide are unsecured. For travellers, it's a timely reminder to stay connected to a trusted mobile network whenever possible.

Singtel's Mobile Protect, included with 5G+ Priority plans and available as an add-on for other plans, provides an extra layer of protection. It blocks phishing sites, malware, and fraudulent domains before they reach your device. UnlimitedRoam and ReadyRoam Monthly plans also include a free 60-day trial of Mobile Protect.

Singtel also integrates several safeguards to keep roaming usage predictable:

Network Lock: With an active roaming plan, Network Lock ensures your phone connects only to approved partner networks, preventing unexpected pay-per-use charges and unreliable connections.

Usage alerts: Get notifications as you approach your data allowance limit, so you always know where you stand. You can also easily track data usage in the My Singtel app.

AutoReadyRoam: If you forget to purchase a plan before travelling, Singtel automatically activates the lowest-cost ReadyRoam pack as soon as you land in a supported destination, sparing you from a nasty surprise.

ReadyRoam Auto-stacking: No interruptions, no bill shocks. If you run out of data, another ReadyRoam pack is added automatically at the same rate, preventing pay-per-use charges. If the pack expires, your coverage reverts to AutoReadyRoam to keep you connected.

24/7 toll-free hotline: If you encounter issues, dial 1688 to reach Singtel customer support in Singapore for free, so you are never left high and dry (postpaid, non-business accounts only).

Collectively, these features minimise surprises for its users. It's a roaming service that is simple to use and predictable in its pricing and behaviour, leading to stress-free travel.

There's always a plan to fit any trip

Whether it's your first trip or your fiftieth, the first question is usually the same: "How much data do I need, which roaming plan should I choose, and how much will it cost?"

Singtel's ReadyRoam and UnlimitedRoam plans are structured around real-world travel habits - short hops, long weekends, or regional road trips - making it easier to choose a plan based on where you're going and how you travel.

Nearby destinations: Heading to Bali or Bangkok for a quick getaway? ReadyRoam Neighbours starts at S$5 for 1GB and offers a lightweight option for messaging, navigation, and everyday use, with plans starting at 1GB and valid for 30 days. Travellers who expect heavier usage may prefer UnlimitedRoam Neighbours, which provides continuous access for 14 days, subject to Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limits.

Single trip, high data needs: Planning an extended holiday? Unlimited Data plans are available for single destinations such as Malaysia (S$8 for five days), while trips to Japan, India, China, Hong Kong, and Macau are available at S$20 for seven days, offering uninterrupted connectivity without the need to buy additional packages.

Multiple locations: Multi-destination travellers can choose fixed data packs with ReadyRoam Asia or ReadyRoam Worldwide, or uninterrupted roaming access across supported destinations via UnlimitedRoam Asia or UnlimitedRoam Worldwide.

Households with frequent travellers: ReadyRoam Monthly lets you share roaming data across multiple lines via Super Stacker or MobileShare, simplifying ongoing usage across devices and family members.

Travel plan cheat sheet: Find a plan that fits your trip Whether it's a weekend, a fortnight, or multiple stops across continents, Singtel offers a predictable plan for every type of trip. Trip Style Plan Options Data Validity Best For Destination-Based Plans Malaysia Unlimited Data S$8, unlimited* 5 days Budget-friendly for short hops Japan Unlimited Data S$20, unlimited* 7 days Seamless data for Japan India Unlimited Data S$20, unlimited* 7 days Always-on for India China, Hong Kong and Macau Unlimited Data S$20, unlimited* 7 days Experience 3 exciting destinations in one trip Weekend Trip or Neighbour Hopping ReadyRoam Neighbours 1GB for S$5 6GB for S$12 30 days Light data for Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand UnlimitedRoam Neighbours Unlimited** 14 days Heavy data for streaming and work ReadyRoam Asia 6GB 30 days Covers 18 Asia destinations UnlimitedRoam Asia Unlimited** 14 days Two weeks of unlimited connectivity for all your apps Global Travel ReadyRoam Worldwide 6GB 30 days Flexibility for up to 81 destinations UnlimitedRoam Worldwide Unlimited** 14 days Global trips without limits Monthly Travellers / Sharing Across Lines ReadyRoam Monthly Shareable 18GB Min. 3-month contract One plan, multiple lines: share data easily with Super Stacker or MobileShare Tips and perks: ReadyRoam auto-renews when your data runs out within the 30-day validity, so you'll never be left disconnected. (Charges apply for each new bundle.)

Want safer roaming and freedom to use any social app? Go for UnlimitedRoam - prices start as low as S$2 per day for two weeks of unlimited data connectivity.

All Singtel Priority customers enjoy 30 per cent off every UnlimitedRoam plan.

* Fair Usage Policy: 1GB of high-speed data daily, lower speeds thereafter.

** Fair Usage Policy: 15GB of high-speed data, lower speeds thereafter.

Reliable roaming by design

The Singtel 5G+ ecosystem prioritises broad coverage, automatic safeguards, clear-cut plans, 5G speeds, and built-in security so that your phone is the last thing you worry about on your trip. If something goes wrong with your roaming service overseas, help is close at hand: Singtel customers can call the 1688 toll-free number to reach a customer service officer in Singapore, or get support via WhatsApp (8am to midnight, SGT).

It's time to flip the script. Forget those too-good-to-be-true roaming deals that hinge on caveats, because peace of mind shouldn't depend on them.

Your Singtel roaming questions, answered

Do I need to activate a plan before travelling?

It's best to pick a plan that suits your needs before travelling. Alternatively, AutoReadyRoam has you covered. It will automatically activate the lowest-cost ReadyRoam plan as soon as you arrive in a supported destination (see lists here), ensuring you are not stuck without an internet connection.

Will my phone automatically connect to the right network when I arrive?

Yes. Your phone connects only to approved partner networks as Network Lock - a setting managed via the My Singtel app - is enabled by default for your Singtel roaming plan. This prevents accidental pay-per-use connections and helps reduce exposure to unreliable or unauthorised networks. Keeping Network Lock turned on also ensures that your phone prioritises selecting the strongest available partner network for the best experience.

What happens if I exceed my roaming data limit?

Both ReadyRoam and UnlimitedRoam send usage alerts as your data starts to run low, so you always know when you're close to the limit.

But what if you run out of data? No problem. If Auto-stacking is enabled, a new ReadyRoam pack is added automatically at the same rate, so your connection continues uninterrupted. If you'd rather manage it yourself, you can buy another pack whenever you need it.

On the other hand, UnlimitedRoam gives you ongoing data access throughout the 14-day period - 15GB at high speed, then unlimited data at lower speeds thereafter, which is typically sufficient for essential tasks like navigation, messaging and light social media activities.

Do I need to enable AutoReadyRoam, Auto-stacking, and Network Lock?

Auto-stacking is a built-in safeguard for ReadyRoam plans, so it is always active for safety and cannot be disabled.

AutoReadyRoam is also provided when you sign up or recontract. It is enabled by default as a safety net against accidental pay-per-use charges. Network Lock is activated automatically for the same reason.

Can I use my plan across multiple countries?

Yes - if you choose a multi-destination pack. ReadyRoam and UnlimitedRoam work across the listed destinations within the plan's validity, so you can move between these countries without changing settings. If one of your stops isn't covered by that pack, you'll need to add another pack for that destination. Note that single-destination Unlimited Data plans apply to one destination only, based on the specific plan you buy.

If you forget to buy a pack before flying, AutoReadyRoam can activate a ReadyRoam pack when you land in a supported destination, helping you avoid accidental pay-per-use charges - but for multi-stop trips, it's still best to pick a pack that covers every stop.

Is 5G roaming available everywhere?

It depends on our network partners in each destination. Singtel works with over 500 operators worldwide, many of which offer 5G. To use 5G while roaming, you'll need a Singtel 5G+ mobile plan and be in a country where the partner network supports 5G.

Can I receive OTPs and SMS alerts abroad without a roaming plan?

Yes. Incoming SMS - including OTPs - are free across all destinations, even without a data pack. Just keep your Singapore SIM active.

This article is brought to you by Singtel.