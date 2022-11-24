Don't want to pay for Overwatch 2 cosmetics? Blizzard's giving out highlight intros for free

It's the season of giving and Blizzard is here to stuff the Christmas stockings for Overwatch 2 players.

Over the weekend, there will be a gameplay reveal trailer for Ramattra, free highlight intros and a double experience period — all before the second season arrives on Dec 7.

Overwatch 2's battle pass has been a point of contention for players, with many feeling dissatisfied with the rewards provided and monetisation of the pass compared to the loot box model of Overwatch 1.

Many users on Reddit have also reported difficulty in completing challenges on the pass, which are tied to the experience needed to progress through the battle pass to earn rewards.

Simply put, they couldn't level up their passes fast enough to unlock what they wanted before the end of the season.

Now, Blizzard will be extending a helping hand to those that need a little boost to complete their pass before the season comes to a close with a double experience period beginning today (Nov 24) through till Monday (Nov 28) next week.

During the double experience period, Overwatch 2 players will gain twice as much battle pass experience from their matches and level up faster, letting them unlock the skins and cosmetics they want that much quicker.

Blizzard is also working towards making their game feel "more rewarding" for Overwatch 2 players — and what easier way to do so than letting players get freebies just by logging in?

If you've logged into Overwatch 2 since Nov 17, you might have received a notification at the bottom of your screen, showing you a free unlock.

Some have wondered what the icon meant — it's actually a free highlight intro for Sojourn, courtesy of Blizzard.

If you log in from now till Nov 28, 3am (SGT), there will be a free Junker Queen highlight intro for you, and a free Kiriko highlight intro from Nov 28 to Dec 3, 3am.

This is on top of the changes that they intend to make in the second season, which will see each event having a skin you can earn just by playing, according to Blizzard.

Additionally, Twitch will continue to feature other cosmetic drops that you can earn just by watching Overwatch 2 livestreams, so be sure to have your Twitch account connected to your Blizzard account.

Last and certainly not least, Ramattra will be coming to us once Overwatch 2's second season arrives on Dec 6.

Before that, however, there will be a Ramattra gameplay trailer premiere on Nov 27, 1.55am.

For those out of the loop, Ramattra is the new Omnic tank hero that is unique in its ability to transform between its Omnic and Nemesis modes, allowing for flexibility in playstyle.

According to Twitter user OverwatchNaeri who cited a press conference for Overwatch 2 in South Korea, Ramattra's abilities are translated as follows:

In Omnic form, his primary fire shoots a projectile while his secondary fire creates a barrier at the target location.

His "E" ability launches spheres that detonate upon contact with the ground, creating a damaging area of effect that slows enemies and also pulls aerial enemies in its radius to the ground.

His "Shift" ability transforms him into his Nemesis mode, where he becomes a brawler for about eight seconds.

In Nemesis mode, his primary fire generates shockwaves with his fists, damaging enemies in front of him. His secondary fire reduces his movement speed and grants damage reduction from frontal damage taken.

His health pool will also increase from 450 to 600.

His ultimate ability transforms him into his Nemesis form as well, but he will emit a zone around him that constantly damages enemies.

While the base duration wasn't revealed, Ramattra can maintain it and his Nemesis form as long as he deals damage with it.

Overwatch 2 New Hero Ramattra Ability and Ultimate Revealed 🛡️



The ability of overwatch2 new tank hero, Ramattra, has been revealed today. The ability names of ramattra are based on korean, and may differ from english names.



Coming to #Overwatch2 New Hero Season 2, Dec 6. pic.twitter.com/nKnvQEJOTH — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) November 14, 2022

If current iterations of Sojourn and Kiriko — Overwatch 2's newest heroes — are anything to go by, Ramattra will likely be a menace on the battlefield that you'll want to try out for yourself.

