Panasonic to unveil the Lumix S5 full-frame mirrorless camera on Sep 2

Panasonic has announced that it’ll be holding an online launch event for its next full-frame mirrorless camera — the Lumix S5 — on Sep 2 at 10 PM SGT.

A holding page for the camera is now up on Panasonic’s global website and this is where you can tune in for the livestream on Sep 2. Between now and then, Panasonic will also be adding more info (more teasers, I suppose) about the camera on the page as well as on its official Lumix Instagram account .

Rumoured to be a third smaller and lighter than the Lumix S1, the S5 is expected to feature a 24MP full-frame CMOS sensor, a tilting touchscreen, 5-axis in-body image stabilisation, 4K/60p video shooting and up to 7fps burst shooting — all in a sub-1kg body.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.