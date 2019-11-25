Passwords may be passe as biometrics gain support

Using passwords to protect online systems could soon be a thing of the past as other security measures - including biometrics authentication - are gaining favour among tech players.

Speaking to The Sunday Times on Wednesday, Microsoft's cybersecurity field chief technology officer Diana Kelley said the industry has become increasingly concerned over the difficulty that people face in remembering and designing complex passwords.

In fact, according to a report in 2017, from password manager software company Lastpass, the average business employee must keep track of 191 passwords.

Ms Kelley added: "You may have multiple passwords for different retail sites, for your airline, for your bank and for your healthcare services. We are asking people to remember tens or hundreds of these complex passwords."

Microsoft had organised a two-day cyber-security event at its recently opened Experience Centre in Frasers Tower, where it demonstrated its technology to potential customers and partners. It was also attended by journalists from Asia.

In Singapore, some steps are being taken to update authentication software.

For instance, the Government introduced a fingerprint scanning and facial recognition system last year for Singaporeans to access e-government services on their smartphones through the SingPass Mobile app.

Ms Kelley said: "Password-less technology takes factors from the person such as the biometric data of their fingerprint or their face. It combines that with what we know about the person including, for example, the hardware they are using and its components."