Patent images reveal design changes for the PlayStation 5 controller

PHOTO: Reuters
Tim Augustin
Hardware Zone

The PlayStation 5 is just a year out now, and details on the console are starting to trickle in.

A new patent for the as-yet unnamed PlayStation 5 controller has appeared on a website for the Japanese patent office, giving us an early look at its new design.

The first thing to note here is that it doesn't look too different from the DualShock 4 - in fact, it looks very similar. However, there are a couple of subtle design changes.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The new controller has smaller sticks, larger triggers, a USB-C charging port and most importantly, no light bar.

Removing the light bar is a pretty big deal, but it makes a lot of sense. It would add to the controller's battery life, and it never had much function besides indicating when the controller was charging.

‘PS5 controller’ Images from the patent compared to PS4. PHOTO: VGC

Sony has already discussed the main changes they plan to implement with the new controller - primarily, 'haptic feedback'. The new controller's dual triggers would vibrate in greater, more refined detail to immerse players further into the game world.

We'll probably get more information on the new controller during Sony's rumoured PlayStation 5 unveiling event in February.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games Playstation

TRENDING

Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
PMD rider honks at pedestrian and scolds him for not giving way: &#039;We must share the path&#039;
PMD rider honks at pedestrian and scolds him for not giving way: 'We must share the path'
Bendemeer coffee shop tables set alight; man, 72, arrested
Bendemeer coffee shop tables set alight; man, 72, arrested
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
Body found floating under Sengkang bridge
Body found floating under Sengkang bridge
Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated
Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week

Home Works

Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
2 women slashed in neck by same kite string in China park
2 women slashed in neck by same kite string in China park

SERVICES