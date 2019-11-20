Patent images reveal design changes for the PlayStation 5 controller

The PlayStation 5 is just a year out now, and details on the console are starting to trickle in.

A new patent for the as-yet unnamed PlayStation 5 controller has appeared on a website for the Japanese patent office, giving us an early look at its new design.

The first thing to note here is that it doesn't look too different from the DualShock 4 - in fact, it looks very similar. However, there are a couple of subtle design changes.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The new controller has smaller sticks, larger triggers, a USB-C charging port and most importantly, no light bar.

Removing the light bar is a pretty big deal, but it makes a lot of sense. It would add to the controller's battery life, and it never had much function besides indicating when the controller was charging.

‘PS5 controller’ Images from the patent compared to PS4. PHOTO: VGC

Sony has already discussed the main changes they plan to implement with the new controller - primarily, 'haptic feedback'. The new controller's dual triggers would vibrate in greater, more refined detail to immerse players further into the game world.

We'll probably get more information on the new controller during Sony's rumoured PlayStation 5 unveiling event in February.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.