PC gaming show announces over 40 games including persona 4 golden and outlast trials

The PC Gaming Show 2020 is back for another year and with it over 40 games from more than two dozen studios. Though it used to run alongside E3, due to the current situation of the world, E3 is cancelled and thus the PC Gaming Show had its own digital event on YouTube and Twitch.

Some of the studios that showcased their games during the PC Gaming Show included 2K Games with their remake of Mafia, Bossa Studios, the creator of Surgeon Simulator, with its new and whacky sequel, Surgeon Simulator 2, and Rebellion Developments with new exclusive footages of Evil Genius 2: World Domination.

Without further ado, here is a complete list of trailers for games that were announced at the PC Gaming Show.

Valheim

Ooblets (Summer 2020)

Torchlight III (Early access now available on Steam)

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey (Early 2021)

Persona 4 Golden (Now Available on Steam)

In Sound Mind (Demo available now on Steam)

Airborne Kingdom (Fall 2020)

Dwarfheim (Beta sign-up now open)

Humankind (2021)

Icarus

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (2020)

Godfall (Holiday 2020)

Prodeus (Fall 2020)

Fae Tactics (Fall 2020)

Carto (Fall 2020)

Project Wingman (Summer 2020)

Blankos Block Party (Beta sign-up now open)

Everspace 2

Inkulinati

A Total War Saga: Troy (August 13, 2020)

Remnant From The Ashes: Subject 2923 DLC

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Rogue Lords (2021)

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy (2021)

Dauntless: Call of the Void DLC (June 2021)

Potionomics

Mortal Shell (2020)

Shadowman Remastered

Blightbound (Early access in 2020)

Shadow of Doubt

Paradise Killer

Haven

Trash Sailors

Alaloth: Champion of the Four Kingdoms

Weird West

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

New World

Twin Mirror

Metal Hellsinger (2021)

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

Red Sails

Surgeon Simulator 2 (August 2020)

The Last Campfire

Escape From Tarkov

Outlast Trials (2021)

Gloomwood

This article was first published in Geek Culture.