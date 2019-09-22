People are finding zombies all over Red Dead Redemption 2

It's alive! Zombies are slowly popping up all over Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode, prompting rumours that the whole thing is one big tease for an upcoming sequel to Undead Nightmare.

Undead Nightmare was the name of a DLC pack for the first Red Dead Redemption, featuring John Marston cleansing the world of zombies that have begun to rise from the dead. It scored rave reviews at the time, and fans have clamoured for Red Dead Redemption 2 to receive more zombie-infested DLC just like the first game did.

It looks like the wait might be over though - Reddit users are spotting zombies and dead bodies all around the game all of a sudden. The most damning evidence is the above picture from Redditor groats_active taken in the swamp. Animals have also been spotted with red eyes and random dead bodies around the map now have green eyes matching the zombie above.

What adds weight to all these rumours is that we're a month away from Halloween - the perfect time for Rockstar to launch zombie DLC for the game. If I were to guess, I'd say this is all preparation for a big Red Dead Online Halloween event - though I sure hope not. I'd like to start shooting down zombies as Arthur Morgan himself instead.

PHOTO: Twitter/GamePro_de

It should be noted that Rockstar's last game, Grand Theft Auto V has not received a single singleplayer DLC update in six years now, with the studio choosing instead to focus on its wildly popular online mode. However, Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode is not nearly as popular, and players are seeing zombies in its story mode as well. There's still hope!

Of course, this could all be one big videogame glitch, but after so many cases of zombies popping up in the game, it seems more likely that the dead aren't going to stay dead for long.

By the way - someone also found a dead Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Online. What's that about?

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

