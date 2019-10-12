Pepe the frog and protest pig: Internet memes come to life at Hong Kong rally

Among the sea of faces on Hong Kong's streets on Sunday were more than one hundred people wearing quirky over-sized animal masks - a band of activists bringing popular protest Internet memes to life.

Hong Kong's democracy movement is largely leaderless and organised online.

LIHKG, a local Reddit-like web forum that serves as a virtual command centre for the movement, is filled with memes and a host of animal cartoon characters that have been embraced by activists.

The most popular are a cute pig and a Shiba Inu dog, who often appear dressed in the movement's ubiquitous yellow tradesman helmets.

The other is Pepe the Frog, who carries none of the far-right baggage he does in the West, used by Hong Kong protesters as an irreverent symbol of their dissatisfaction with Beijing's rule.

On Sunday a group of activists joined the crowds wearing colourful Pepe, pig and Shiba masks made out of fibreglass, their wobbly heads in stark relief against a vast forest of umbrellas as the crowds marched.

The stunt was the brainchild of Simon Lau, a former government advisor who has since founded the pro-democracy online radio station Sing Jai.

"There is a story of Hong Kong people's suffering behind every helmet," Lau shared, adding 117 masks had been made in the last ten days.

"But in the face of police brutality and tyranny, we want Hong Kong people to carry on with humour, confidence and positive thinking," he added.

Pepe nurse

Rony Wong, a surveyor in his thirties, was wearing a Pepe mask with a nurse's hat on top and said he chose the design because he wanted to thank medical professionals who have been helping those wounded in the protests, often in underground clinics.