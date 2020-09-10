Philips' latest 70-inch 4K TV supports HDR10+ and costs just $2,699

Philips has announced that its new 8200 series 4K UHD TVs are now available in Singapore.

Available from 50 to 70-inch screen sizes, the TVs are powered by a quad-core processor and the company’s latest P5 picture engine.

Interestingly, in addition to HDR10+, Philips is also touting Dolby Vision and Atmos support on these fairly inexpensive large-screen TVs. I posit the latter refers to support over HDMI rather than via native apps.

The TVs also run Android TV 9 and work with Google Assistant. Pre-installed apps include YouTube and Google Search, but you can always get more through the Google Play store or Philips App Gallery.

Like the majority of TVs sold here, these TVs are DVB-T2-capable (digital TV ready, basically) and support the meWATCH Red Button Service.

Connectivity-wise, all four models in the series are equipped with four HDMI ports, two USB ports and an Ethernet jack. For wireless, you get Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11n Wi-Fi.

The Philips 8200 series TVs are now available at all authorised distributors. As far as I can tell from the specs, other than size, the TVs are all decked with the same components and share the same features. For instance, they all come with the same 16W speaker system regardless of size.

And here are their prices: