Philips launches an Ikea-inspired, wool-blend fabric Bluetooth speaker

Jag pratar inte svenska, but it's not exactly tough to identify an Ikea-inspired gadget whenever I see one. Enter the Philips TAJS50 Bluetooth speaker, which acts as both a home audio gadget and furnishing, all at once.

The Philips TAJS50's Swede aesthetic was conceived by Danish silverware designer company, Georg Jensen .

On the Bluetooth speaker is a steel top plate that contrasts with the stereo's Kvadrat wool-blend fabric .

It's not just for show or for people who basically furnished their entire abode in Ikea products - according to Philips, the Kvadrat fabric is acoustically transparent and neutral, so you're guaranteed to experience the full Philips audio quality when the TAJS50 plays.

Despite its size, the TAJS50 as a rated power output of 30W for its dual 2.25-inch full-range drivers and dual passive radiators, and you can daisy-chain two TAJS50 together for stereo-like playback.

It offers up to a 20-metres range for wireless playback via Bluetooth 5.0, and it even comes with a power bank feature that allows the gadget to charge other mobile devices at 5V/2A.

Its internal 4,400mAh battery offers up to 20 hours of playback , and it takes six hours to charge the TAJS50 fully.

This woolly speaker retails at $289 and is currently available at authorised Philips Audio distributors around Singapore.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.