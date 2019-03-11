Phone apps can help boost physical activity

Apps that prompt users to stand up and move every hour or to aim for a certain number of daily steps do help people add movement and exercise to their daily routines, a recent trial suggests.

For the study, users of an app called MyHeart Counts were assigned to four coaching interventions, and each intervention helped increase step counts by a few hundred steps per day, according to the report in The Lancet Digital Health.

"Physical activity is the most potent intervention we have in medicine - more powerful than any drug," said senior study author Dr Euan Ashley of Stanford University in California.

"Physical activity helps with essentially every major disease category - heart disease, diabetes, multiple cancers, musculoskeletal, mental health and many more," he told Reuters Health by email. "Getting people to exercise just a little more can have a dramatic effect on health."