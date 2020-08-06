Phone comparison: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Huawei P40 Pro+

The world has been put on hold, as everyone has had to deal with a raging pandemic, but it’s nice to know that there are a few constants in life, like the Q3 release of Samsung’s second flagship of the year, the Samsung Galaxy Note.

Announced just moments ago during the Unpacked livestream, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the chaebol’s claim of smartphone superiority for the year, but even though we’re impressed with what the South Korean tech giant has to offer, we would be remiss if we didn’t put things in perspective for potential customers.

And what other leading Android smartphone maker is there but Huawei, with its recently launched Huawei P40 Pro+.

We know what you’re thinking – “How am I going to pick a phone that’s right for me?” Well, here’s where we make your job easier and provide you with a technical comparison between the two, based on specifications provided by both Huawei and Samsung.

Note that we’ve yet to fully toy around with the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Design

PHOTO: Samsung

Designed for loyalists, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes in three stunning colours: Mystic White, Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Meanwhile, the P40 Pro+ has a ceramic back and frame to aid with wireless charging and scratch-resistance. It comes in two colours: Black and white.

Display

This is where we see the competition getting tense. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3088×1440 pixels.

It’s what we’ve come to expect from Samsung, but the P40 Pro+ offers a slightly smaller display, measuring 6.58-inches, with a resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels and HDR10 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor

Huawei P40 Pro+. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/TEST GAME

Time to dig deep and look on the inside! On the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung is using its very own Exynos 990 processor. When it comes to storage space, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes packed with up to 512GB internal storage.

Paired with the 990 Kirin chipset, the Huawei P40 Pro+ comes with a whopping 512GB of storage space out of the box.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. PHOTO: phoneArena.com

Ah, arguably one of the most important features for content creators – the camera!

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a sizeable camera module. – housing a 108MP main camera with a 50x zoom, a 12MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a laser autofocus sensor, and a 10MP selfie camera with dual-pixel autofocus.

On the other hand, the Huawei P40 Pro+ has 7 camera modules including the time-of-flight sensor and depth sensor on the front. The main camera has 50MP and has camera sensors measuring up to 1/1.28 inches across.

The P40 Pro+ hits a maximum of 4K resolution at 60 fps from both the rear and front cameras.

Battery

Where battery life is concerned, these two androids are neck and neck.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 4,500mAh battery, which is bigger in capacity than the Huawei P40 Pro+’s 4200mAh battery. That said, both batteries are still strong enough to keep you powered up for a normal day of texting, frequent social media use, watching Netflix and listening to Spotify.

Price

Getting a new phone is a big investment. Unless you’re rolling in cash, cost plays a huge factor in deciding what phone you get next.

If we’re just talking dollars and cents, however, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is retailing for $1,898. Not surprisingly, the Huawei P40 Pro+ retails the same at $1,898 too.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Huawei P40 Pro+ Display 6.7 inches, 2400 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate 6.58 inches, 2640 x 1200 resolution, HDR10, 90Hz refresh rate Chip Set Samsung Exynos 990 processor 990 Kirin chipset RAM 12GB 8GB Internal Memory 512GB 512GB Camera Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 108MP Wide-Angle Camera, 12MP Telephoto Camera Front Camera: 10MP Selfie Camera Rear Camera: 50MP Ultra Vision Camera 40MP Cine Camera8MP SuperZoom Camera 8MP Telephoto Camera3D Depth Sensing Camera Front Camera: 32 MP Selfie CameraDepth Camera Battery 4,500mAh 4200mAh Price $1,898 $1,898

Final Verdict

Since both phones have the same price points, other factors and special features like the camera, hardware, design, display size and maybe even brand loyalty can affect your decision making too.

The Huawei P40 Pro+ offers more cameras, but it lacks official Android support. If you’re a big die-hard Samsung fan or just like the ability to use Google’s services – then the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the one for you.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.