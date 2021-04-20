Photos of Fitbit's upcoming Luxe fitness tracker leaked

Fitbit is expected to launch a new fitness tracker soon.

WinFuture published several photos of Fitbit's new fitness tracker, Luxe which appears to have a fashion-centric design with different strap colour options.

The Luxe fitness tracker sports a stainless steel body with silver, gold or black finish. Other specs include an OLED touchscreen, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and activity tracking.

There is currently no information on the availability and pricing of the Luxe, but it is likely to be priced above the $168 Fitbit Inspire 2.