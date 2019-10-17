This piggy went to the market: Clip of wild boar near Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre goes viral

Yishun may have the horses in the back, but over at Bukit Panjang, it’s wild boar city.

The residential district that has had a fair share of wild boar sightings faced its biggest hog yet when a massive porker was caught on camera strutting towards the Bukit Panjang Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market. Indeed, this not-so-little piggy did go to the market.

The exact date of this porcine incident is unclear, but the footage went viral on WhatsApp and Facebook when it was shared earlier today.

Wild Boar also going to Foodfare to makan ah? Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

“This wild boar is huge! So big, oh my God!” exclaimed the lady filming the boar’s shenanigans. The creature looked to be wandering alone along the sheltered walkway as it made its way towards a stairway that leads into the entrance of the NTUC Foodfare hawker centre.

All casual and fearless too — that is, until it made an about-turn and ambled away swiftly from the stairwell.

PHOTO: Facebook / Everyday SG

Boars are no strangers in the Bukit Panjang heartlands thanks to the urban proximity to multiple parks and a wee little forested area called the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. Just earlier this year, a wild boar was spotted roaming near HDB flats in Choa Chu Kang — the second time one was spotted in the same area since July last year.

Attacks are rare, but they do happen. A man had to be hospitalised after getting gored by a boar outside a condominium in Bukit Batok back in 2017.

@STcom it's not everyday i find a pig on my way to the MRT.... 🐗 pic.twitter.com/hBF1aF9kh0 — Brianna Degaston (@briannadeg) October 19, 2017

Sightings of wild boars — native animals in Singapore — are common enough here for the National Parks Board to issue advisories about what to do when encountering one.

PHOTO: The Straits Times / Desmond Foo

Common enough too for netizens to make jokes about the lost hog.

