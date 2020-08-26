Pikachu teams up with PPAP singer Pikotaro to produce a new song together

What do you do when you have a pen in one hand and an apple in another? You combine it to get Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen.

Have we successfully got the song to start playing in your head yet? Good.

If you’re looking forward to another song by the singer of PPAP, you’ll be glad to know that Daimaou Kosaka, or Pikotaro as he is more famously known as, will be teaming up with everyone’s favourite electric mouse Pokémon, Pikachu.

According to Soranews24, Pikachu and Pikotaro will be combining their talents to create a new song titled PIKA to PIKO, with ‘to’ being the Japanese word for ‘and’.

Pikotaro states that he has always felt a kinship to Pikachu, with their “shared appreciation of the colour yellow” and feels “truly lucky” to have been granted this opportunity to work together.

The song will be created from both Pikachu and Pikotaro’s shared desire to “create something joyful for people around the world to talk about.”

PHOTO: ©2020 Pokémon. ©1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.

“For this song, I interpreted Pikachu’s words. No one understands Pikachu’s language, but I was able to understand them in a Pikotaro-like way, and I feel we linked our minds,” says Pikotaro. “For this song, Pikachu is wearing sunglasses, so I think we can call him Pikataro. It makes him even cuter… I hope children all over the world will enjoy the song…This is the ultimate collaboration pi.”

PIKA to PIKO will be released on Aug 31, as part of the Pokemon Virtual Fest theme park event.