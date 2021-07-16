Pinball action RPG World Flipper from Kakao Games and Cygames opens for global pre-registration

Kakao Games, in association with Cygames, is proud to announce the opening of global pre-registration for mobile action RPG World Flipper. Following a successful launch in Japan and Taiwan, World Flipper is coming to the Southeast Asia region and will be available via Google Play and the App Store.

Get your adventure started by registering at the official website. Players can get in-game rewards by reaching the pre-registration goals, including a 4-star exclusive unit Arisa, and in-game currency known as Lodestar Beads.

PHOTO: Google Play Store

World Flipper is a pinball action game that combines nostalgic 2D pixel graphics with RPG elements. There are multiple playable units, each equipped with a unique set of skills, which can be combined with the abilities of other allies in your party.

Units can also be powered up and gain new skills. Find the best strategic combination of units, weapons, and abilities to defeat enemies! In addition, players can participate in raid battles, and team up with two other players to deal massive damage to formidable foes.

PHOTO: Google Play Store

World Flipper will flip the switch on your mobile game experience. Gather your team, defeat foes, and get your pinball on.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.