Pixar's adorable sea monster movie Luca gets a new trailer before Disney+ debut

This looks like a nice, comfy summer movie.

Pixar Animation Studios have consistently marked a new gold standard for computer-animated movies since they started making them, so of course their new film looks gorgeous.

Disney just dropped a trailer for Luca, Pixar’s next movie after Soul that follows two young sea monsters trying to pass as humans in an idyllic town off the Italian coast.

Watch the trailer below:

Disney’s synopsis for the movie promises, “a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides.”

That young boy is Luca, a sea monster who befriends another sea monster named Alberto. Together, the two decide to venture into the human world for the very first time via the town of Portorosso.

PHOTO: Twitter/PixarLuca

As The Little Mermaid taught us, it’s a little hard to get a foot in with these pesky humans when you don’t know much about them.

That gets even trickier when you’re a sea monster, of course.

The movie stars Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Luca and Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!) as Alberto, joined by Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti and more.

PHOTO: Twitter/PixarLuca

The movie is directed by Enrico Casarosa (La Luna) with music by Dan Romer (Far Cry 5). Luca is set to debut on Disney+ at no extra cost (which means none of that Premier Access business) on June 18, 2021.

Disney also released a new poster for the film:

PHOTO: Twitter/PixarLuca

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.