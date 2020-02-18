'Plash Speed' trends online after viral Korean cartoon depicts PS Pro being passed off as router

It’s no Parasite, but this South Korean cartoon gets pretty intense, on top of being hilariously relatable.
'Tis the story of brotherhood, and the lengths both boys and men would go to play video games. Even if it means disguising a PlayStation Pro as a router called “Plash Speed”.
Produced and animated by the 장삐쭈 YouTube channel, the clip was actually released back in June last year. A version with translated captions resurfaced on Facebook last Friday (Feb 14), where it got shared pretty widely.
Right now, the clip reposted on a Facebook page called Wayne Industry has over 1.6 million views. We’d rather not spoil anything, but the pretty funny short is about a dad who got someone to fix the internet connection in his home by replacing a router with a brand new one… which is actually a PlayStation Pro unit. His wife doesn’t know about it though, but she grows ever suspicious. Shenanigans ensue.
Yeah, the internet loved it to bits.
Heck, brands are even hopping on the Plash Speed popularity, including the Malaysian branch of computing brand ASUS and local video game store chain Game Extreme.