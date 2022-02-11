Player choice reigns supreme in Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok

Back in December, the teams at Ubisoft unveiled the first look at what was coming in post-launch content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and headlining was the expansion, Dawn of Ragnarök. With it set to be the most ambitious one yet in the franchise, the expectations are high, and judging from what we have seen at a hands-off preview, fans are likely going to enjoy their otherworldly romp as Odin.

With Eivor/Odin actively searching for Baldr, the expansion will transport players to the new realm of Svartalfheim, where the dwarves used to call home. Driven underground by the invading forces of the Muspelheim and Jotunheim, seeking out these allies will take some sleuthing.

The gameplay should seem immediately familiar to veterans of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with parkour and the use of keen senses helpful in locating the hidden shelters of the dwarves. As it becomes clear that Odin requires more power to stand up against Surtr and its forces, we are introduced to the Hugr-Rip, the mystical accessory in Dawn of Ragnarök that allows players to tap into the powers of your enemies.

With different upgrades to suit different playstyles, Ubisoft has made sure that these new powers affect not just combat, but also general gameplay as well. The two powers shown, the Power of the Raven and the Power of Muselpheim can help in traversing the world, with the former giving you the power of flight, while the latter is more about subterfuge when travelling amongst the Muspel.

PHOTO: Ubisoft

Both come in useful when entering occupied areas, and upon spotting an enemy with a different power, a swift assassination opens up the way for a new power. Replacing one of the two equipped powers, the Power of Rebirth imbues weapons with volcanic fire, but more crucially, resurrects slain enemies to fight for you.

Making such strategic decisions will change how you play, but having an army of the dead at your side should come in handy in some of the tougher fights in the expansion. However, these abilities will only last for a while, and the Hugr-Rip operates on a resource called Hugr, which can be obtained from living beings and the environment. So knowing when to utilise its potential will be key.

Dawn of Ragnarök also adds a new weapon class in the form of the Atgeir, a polearm that is powered by a new combo system that will appeal to more discerning fighters looking to deal massive damage or crowd control. If you ever wished that combat was even more methodical, then the Atgeir should be right up your alley as your slice and stab your way across Svartalfheim.

PHOTO: Ubisoft

With the enemies set to be tougher than before, and capable of devasting powers of their own, combat will once again shine in Dawn of Ragnarök. Increasing the challenge and variety of enemies should spice things up accordingly, and when you are on your last legs, transforming yourself with the Power of Muselpheim can allow you to blend in with the Muspels to reset the stage.

Ubisoft made sure to stress that player choice is important in this expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and it will certainly play a part when you are progressing in the various missions. Be it stealth or combat, the new powers afforded to Odin will play their part, and you just have to decide how you want to play.

Aside from the 35-hour expansion, Dawn of Ragnarök will also add a new game mode in the form of the Valkyrie Arena. While we did not see gameplay of that, the team shared that new and familiar faces will be available for players to face off against. Add in different modifiers and challenges, and this becomes an excellent playground for all to test their build against some of the tougher foes.

With March 10 rapidly approaching, Year 2 of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is already shaping up to be quite a ride. If Dawn of Ragnarök manages to meet all of the expectations and refine the elements of the base game further, then we have yet another excellent addition to the series.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.