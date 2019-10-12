PlayStation 5 predicted to have lifespan of up to 7 years according to Sony VP

The PlayStation 5 is expected to have a "six to seven-year" lifespan, according to Sony's Masayasu Ito.

The Executive Vice President of Sony Interactive Entertainment has claimed that the much-anticipated next-gen console, which will be released in the holiday season next year, will be staying put until around 2025 to 2026. The man has also hinted that a PS5 Pro could be on the cards.

He explained to Game Informer: "In the past, the cycle for a new platform was seven to 10 years, but in view of the very rapid development and evolution of technology, it's really a six to seven-year platform cycle.

"We cannot fully catch up with the rapid development of the technology, therefore our thinking is that as far as a platform is concerned for the PS5, it's a cycle of maybe six to seven years."

He added that Sony should be able to change the hardware itself and try to incorporate advancements in technology.

SONY NEWS 📆

PS5 UPDATES! 😬



PlayStation 5 DEV kits leaks are true now. We have an actual real life images of it. Not only 1 but 2 PS5 DEV kits.



And we got some new patents we have a leaked image of a DualShock 5.



And a leaked image of a SSD cartridge for the PlayStation 5. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/8ubPzjdLHb — Sony Xperia Group 📱 (@SonyXperiaGroup) December 6, 2019

"That was the thinking behind it, and the test case of that thinking was the PS4 Pro that launched in the midway of the PS4 launch cycle."

The PlayStation 4 was recently named the world's second best-selling console. Sony announced in October that the console had shipped 102.8 million units worldwide, behind their own PlayStation 2.

Meanwhile, a Sony job advert posted recently claimed the PlayStation 5 will be the "world's fastest" console.