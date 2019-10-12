PlayStation 5 predicted to have lifespan of up to 7 years according to Sony VP

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

The PlayStation 5 is expected to have a "six to seven-year" lifespan, according to Sony's Masayasu Ito.

The Executive Vice President of Sony Interactive Entertainment has claimed that the much-anticipated next-gen console, which will be released in the holiday season next year, will be staying put until around 2025 to 2026. The man has also hinted that a PS5 Pro could be on the cards.

He explained to Game Informer: "In the past, the cycle for a new platform was seven to 10 years, but in view of the very rapid development and evolution of technology, it's really a six to seven-year platform cycle.

"We cannot fully catch up with the rapid development of the technology, therefore our thinking is that as far as a platform is concerned for the PS5, it's a cycle of maybe six to seven years."

He added that Sony should be able to change the hardware itself and try to incorporate advancements in technology.

"That was the thinking behind it, and the test case of that thinking was the PS4 Pro that launched in the midway of the PS4 launch cycle."

The PlayStation 4 was recently named the world's second best-selling console. Sony announced in October that the console had shipped 102.8 million units worldwide, behind their own PlayStation 2.

Meanwhile, a Sony job advert posted recently claimed the PlayStation 5 will be the "world's fastest" console.

The tech giant put out a notice for a Senior Cloud Engineering Manager and the job advert included some major statements about the upcoming console which will be released around the same time as the Xbox Scarlett.

The list stated that the person will be part of the team "to build next-generation cloud infrastructure", and also "be one of the leaders of an elite team that is super excited to launch the upcoming world's fastest console (PS5) in 2020."

More about
Digital Sony Gaming/Video games Playstation

TRENDING

Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid&#039;s employers said they will pay for her children&#039;s school fees
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid's employers said they will pay for her children's school fees
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
'Papa, follow me': Video of Jay Chou's son melt netizens' hearts
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen &amp; other deals this week
$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies

SERVICES