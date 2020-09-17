PlayStation 5 showcase recap - price and release date revealed, God of War 2 teased

Early in wee hours of this morning, PlayStation held their latest showcase for some of the games coming to the PlayStation 5 at launch and beyond.

The ">40 minutes or so presentation definitely packed some thrills and spills. If you did not have the time to catch the show live, here is a recap of everything that went down.

PS5 & PlayStation Plus

The cat’s out of the bag, the PlayStation 5 will be launching this Nov 12, (US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea) or Nov 19, (rest of the world). The PS5 will set you back US$499.99 (S$680), or US$399.99 for the digital edition.

A new benefit of the PS Plus subscription program will add to your library at launch instantly with the PlayStation Plus Collection.

All you need to do is download and play. God of War on the PlayStation 5? We are sweating already.

God of War 2

Speaking of Kratos and Atreus, a final tease that is worth everything. Ragnarok is coming in 2021.

Final Fantasy XVI

A next-generation Final Fantasy is on the way from Square Enix.

Featuring some familiar creatures and some quick and flashy combat reminiscent of Final Fantasy XV, it appears the threat of magic and magical crystals is still something to fight against in this new entry.

Final Fantasy XVI will be a PS5 console exclusive.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

A deeper look at the PS5 Spider-Man adventure, we finally get to see some gameplay.

We see Miles taking a stroll with his friend in tow in Harlem. Miles’ mom, Rio Morales is apparently running for political office, a year after the events of the first game.

However, conflict between Roxxon and The Underground threatens to derail everything.

Suffice to say, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will have plenty of superhero action and combat. We see Miles utilising his bio-electricity, unleashing swift moves both in the air and on the ground.

Miles can also go invisible, allowing him to get the drop on his opponents. No sign of Peter Parker, however, when the game drops on launch day. It will also be coming to the PS4.

Demon’s Souls

Bluepoint Games’ remake of the cult hit is extremely impressive. Gameplay looks smooth, bringing a new level of immersion and fluidity to the OG Soulsborne game.

If you thought surviving was tough before, prepare yourself for more punishment. Heck, even the beauty of this remake can kill.

Hogwarts Legacy

The next-gen magical world of Harry Potter has finally been revealed, as we find ourselves in Hogwarts.

Witches, wizards, and magic are all around, as players look to master their skills and knowledge.

An open world is hinted at, with players leaving the confines of the school for more adventures. A journey full of choices awaits in Hogwarts Legacy in 2021.

Resident Evil Village

Capcom’s revival for the survival-horror genre continues its strong resurgence with another look at Resident Evil Village.

The haunting tale as told by RE7‘s Mia definitely delivers a foreboding atmosphere, and if the track record of the Japanese company is anything to go back, hang on to your pants in 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

We are treated to more blockbuster action in campaign gameplay from Raven Software and Treyarch’s upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Going after a high-priority target, things go predictably wrong, but the moment-to-moment action definitely feels at home.

Chasing after a plane trying to take off is peak Fast & Furious, and we are all for it. The RC car sequence only sweetens the experience even more.

The alpha for the multiplayer will also start this Friday and last through the weekend, exclusively for PS4 players.

Deathloop

The delayed Deathloop got another showing at the showcase as well, showing off the gunplay and the time-twisting shenanigans.

The road to escaping the never-ending time loop will require some blood, and some creative solutions. Slick, smooth, and utterly gorgeous, Deathloop comes in 2021.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Capcom makes a second appearance with the Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition. This time around, Vergil is joining the fight alongside Dante, Nero, and V.

The master swordsman certainly looks fun to play with, and you can do so digitally at the launch of the PS5.

Oddworld Soulstorm

Abe has more freeing to do, as his journey is far from ending. The quest to free his people has only gotten harder, more brutal, and more challenging.

Large worlds await, alongside plenty of bloodthirsty obstacles to handle.

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach

More animatronic horror is on the way, with Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach moving the franchise to a brand new location with even more terrors lying in the dark. More security cams, more mystery, perfect for a new console launch.

There you have it, plenty of awesome looking games, a price, and a release date. Holiday 2020 is going to be awesome, and if you are a PlayStation fan, you should be very excited for the PlayStation 5’s imminent arrival.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.