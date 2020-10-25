PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Which console to buy for your significant other?

If you’re reading this, you’ve probably looking to get either the PlayStation 5 from Sony and/or the Xbox Series X from Microsoft for your geeky gamer spouse/partner.

It’s also most likely due to the fact that said partner has been frothing at the mouth to get one (and also probably throwing you sheepish looks while promising to do the chores or something of the sort to get on your good side so they could get one).

And you’re probably thinking of giving them either of the new video game consoles coming out this November, but are at a complete loss as to what to get because, let’s face it — they’re just essentially a white or black box that folks play video games on.

It doesn’t matter to you which console to get, but believe us, it matters a TON when it comes to your partner, and getting them the wrong console is the last thing you want.

A handout photo. Sony's PlayStation 5 launches worldwide in November, starting in Japan, South Korea, North America and other select markets. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

That’s why we’re here, so you can get to turning your partner’s frown upside down without so much as breaking a sweat. Which console do they prefer?

What games do they normally play? Do they play online or offline more? Do they buy discs or go digital? What accessories are there for each console? Price aside (since they’re priced pretty similarly), these are typically the more pertinent questions one needs to ask before purchasing one.

PHOTO: Reddit

As a TL:DR for this guide: Check with your partner their personal preferences before making a purchase (or ask their friends for you if you want to keep it a surprise!).

But without further ado, here are some important things to know before deciding on whether to buy the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X!

(Oh, and just a disclaimer: This is a fuss-free buyer’s guide to either consoles, so we won’t go too in-depth about what each console brings to the table, but just enough to give you a good idea on which might be better for your convenience.)

…What’s the difference?

If we have to be honest, there’s really no difference between the two in terms of what they do. Simply put, when hooked to a TV or monitor, they run video games for you to play. That’s really it.

But ask any gamer, and they’ll tell you the sheer multitude of differences between each machine.

We won’t overwhelm you with all the technical differences between the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but the most important thing you need to know is that there are specific games that you can only play on one console that can’t be played on the other.

Basically, both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have exclusive games that can only be played on either console. Here’s a sample of what games are coming to either console:

1. PS5

PHOTO: Twitter/PS5only Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Horizon Forbidden West

Gran Turismo 7 PHOTO: Twitter/PS5only

2. Xbox Series X

PHOTO: Twitter/BH3_Esport Halo Infinite

Fable 4

Forza Horizon 4 PHOTO: Twitter/BH3_Esport

The best way to decide on which console is probably best for your partner is check what they’re currently playing on. If they are playing on the PS4, chances are they want to upgrade to a PS5. Similarly, if they’re currently playing an Xbox One, it’s likely they’ll want to get the Xbox Series X.

That said, however, in the event they do want to swap over from Sony to Microsoft, or vice versa, then it’d be best to ask them about whether they want to make the change.

For your added convenience, we’ve already done up some quick guides on which games will be playable on the PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch!

3. Physical or digital?

PHOTO: Sony

10 years ago, this wouldn’t even be a question, as most games back then used physical discs in order to run.

However, things are a little different this time, with both the PS5 and Xbox Series X receiving all-digital editions (basically, variants that come without a blu-ray player) that let players purchase their games digitally to be downloaded straight onto the console to be played.

In essence, it’s basically like your Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, where you don’t need to ever consider buying DVD or blu-ray versions of your favourite films as they’re all loaded up on the streamers themselves.

So in this case, it’s the same treatment for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Now that you’ve picked a side, it’s up to you and your partner to decide on whether to get the standard edition or the digital edition.

Xbox Series S. PHOTO: Microsoft

In such a scenario, it’s (again) always best to ask your partner (and to an extent, yourself) about their personal preferences. If they prefer the classic way of booting up their games from a disc, then the chances are they might want a standard PS5 or Xbox Series X.

That said, just because you can use blu-ray discs on these versions doesn’t mean you can’t buy digital games too. In actual fact, you can, it’s just the fact that you have the option of going either physical or digital games unlike the digital edition.

If they don’t mind buying digital games (and more importantly, saving up on storage space and clutter at home), then the PS5 Digital Edition or Xbox Series S might be better. Also, the digital editions are cheaper than the standard ones so that’s always good if you plan on saving up on cash too.

And as an added bonus, these versions are slightly smaller than their regular counterparts due to the fact that they don’t have blu-ray players, which is always great if you’re the minimalistic sort.

What else should I buy along with it?

PHOTO: Sony and Microsoft

This one’s a little easier to answer, but it depends on whether your partner has anyone they’re playing together with (this includes you too, of course, in case you want to get in on the fun yourself).

If they’re usually playing on their own, then the console itself (games are usually sold separately) will do, as it comes with the machine and one controller.

Usually, when you’re buying an additional controller together with the console, stores typically throw those together as part of a bundle, so in the long run, you’re really much better off getting the bundle that includes an additional controller, which is always great in case of “emergencies” where you or a visitor absolutely wants to join your other half in their Overcooked! sesh.

Then what happens to the old console?

Assuming there’s an old PS4 or Xbox One lying around at home, chances are your partner might want to sell it away to fund the purchase of the new machine.

Or you could always just give it away to a friend or relative who wants a new console but isn’t all that picky about getting a slightly older secondhand one. In The Hulk’s eyes, that’s an absolute win for everyone.

Is there anything else I need to know?

Make way for your new console, of course! If you need to visualise how the PS5 or Xbox Series X looks in your home, here’s a handy guide made by a talented artist that shows just how either machine holds up against a typical living room TV.

Okay, I think I’m ready to get one. Where can I buy?

If you live outside of Singapore and would like to order the consoles online, Amazon is likely your best bet for either the PS5 or Xbox Series X. Just remember, if you’re paying for more than about US$600/S$830 for a console + controller bundle (give or take), you’re probably getting scalped.

For folks in Singapore, the usual suspects such as Amazon.sg, Lazada and Qisahn are great way to get either console online, though expect pre-order stocks to be a little low.

And finally, for games, here’s a list of some of the more popular offerings that would appeal to just about anyone (maybe even yourself):

PS5:

Xbox Series X:

And that’s all you need to know about getting the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Again, while there are a ton of differences that separate the two, those are more nitty-gritty things that you don’t really have to worry about (let your partner fuss over that).

What’s more important is that you’ve gotten their preferences in check enough for you to make an informed decision.

All set for your shiny new console in your home? Good. Just make sure your partner does the chores like they promised.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.