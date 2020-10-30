PlayStation app gets a facelift just before PlayStation 5 arrives

As the PlayStation 5's official street date of Nov 19, 2020 nears, the company decided to give the PlayStation App for mobile phones a nice facelift.

According to its blog post, the new PS App gets several new features that are compatible with both PS4 and PS5 consoles. Besides a cleaner UI, the app is also getting:

Voice Chat and Party Groups - support for up to 15 other players through the mobile app.

Messages Integration - where the formerly standalone PS Messages app is now a part of the full PS App, and existing messages are carried over.

Natively integrated PS Store and remote downloads - users can now remotely download purchased games to a PS4 and PS5.

PS5-specific features - remote launching of games, management of PS5 storage, and signing-in to the PS5 using the PS App.

Voice Chat and Party Groups. PHOTO: PlayStation (blog)Download To Console feature. PHOTO: PlayStation (blog)

The PS App requires a PlayStation Network account to work - that's the same account PlayStation folks would use for services like PS Plus and online play on the console.

Integrated PS Store. PHOTO: PlayStation (blog)PS-related announcements and blog posts. PHOTO: PlayStation (blog)

The updated app will be available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store for Android devices. It's still in the midst of rolling out in other countries, so we'll have to wait for a little more to get our turn.

PS App before the facelift, for comparison. PHOTO: Google Play Store

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.