PlayStation Asia's 11.11 online celebration is your next best chance to win a free PS5

As excitement levels continue to hit the roof with the impending launch of the PS5 on Nov 19 2020, Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore is planning something very special – and very grand – for gaming enthusiasts.

Not only will a celebration showcase be held on Nov 11 2020, the chance to win the highly-coveted console is also up in the air, with keen individuals having to answer each available quiz and leave the best comment after the live stream.

PHOTO: PlayStation

Tune in to the PlayStation 5 Asia Celebration on 11 November 11pm (GMT+8) as we celebrate the upcoming launch of the PS5... Posted by PlayStation Asia on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Joining viewers for the night are JJ Lin, one of the biggest acts in Asia, Singapore-based lifestyle personality Victoria Cheng, and Mediacorp 987FM deejay Joakim Gomez.

Where the former is poised for an exclusive unboxing session, the latter duo will be sharing their experiences with the PS5 through a short gameplay segment.

Notable executives from SIE, as well as third-party publishers, are set to make an appearance too.

感謝 PlayStation team 讓我搶先試玩! ⠀ ⠀ Psyched to be the first in Asia to lay hands on the PlayStation 5. Can’t wait for the... Posted by 林俊傑 JJ Lin on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The PS5, while the most anticipated, isn’t the only prize available for grabs.

Fans can look forward to snagging a PULSE 3D Wireless Headset (2nd prize), a PlayStation Plus 12-month Membership voucher code, and PS4 Themes, with more information to be found on the official PlayStation Asia website.

Should you think yourself falling short of luck, here’s our own giveaway that may just increase your chances of winning a PS5 console on launch day – all you have to do is to be the first to complete a word puzzle, and you’ll be the subject of everyone’s envy.

Good luck!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.