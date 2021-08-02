PlayStation delays Horizon Forbidden West to early 2022

In what has become a common occurrence in the gaming industry, another game is being delayed until 2022. However, this time, it is the blockbuster sequel from Sony and Guerrilla Games, with Horizon Forbidden West supposedly facing a delay to the first quarter of next year.

The sequel was slated to release sometime in the holiday season, but those plans have since been shelved. Horizon Forbidden West was designated as the big release to cap off the end of the year in which more than 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles were sold.

This latest delay is just one of many across the industry, with Horizon Forbidden West joining the still untitled God of War sequel in being pushed back. The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are still lingering, and that has no doubt caused problems for developers.

Regardless, a delay also allows the studio to refine their work even further, and that is good news for players all around.

Horizon Forbidden West sees the return of the open-world action-adventure game starring Aloy. With the success of the first game, which has sold more than 10 million copies since 2017, the delay of Horizon Forbidden West will hopefully allow it to surpass those numbers.

This push is not exactly a big surprise, as even PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst was tentative about its release.

“For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season,” he said on the PlayStation blog back in June. “But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can.”

For now, we will just have to be patient and await the arrival of Horizon Forbidden West in the first quarter of 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.