PlayStation Plus is offering 5 great games for free in February 2020

Five great games!
PHOTO: PlayStation
Tim Augustin
Hardware Zone

PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting a ton of games for free in February!

February's lineup of games include Bioshock: The Collection, The Sims 4 and Firewall Zero Hour (a bonus game). These games will be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers to claim for free beginning on February 4, 2020.

Bioshock: The Collection includes Bioshock, Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite - including all the single-play DLC content for those games. Bioshock and Bioshock Infinite are two of the finest narrative-focused videogames of all time, and definitely worth a playthrough or two.

Dive into the underwater dystopia of Rapture, or the sky-high utopia of Columbia and uncover vast conspiracies infecting both cities.

The Sims 4 needs no introduction. This is Electronic Arts' fourth life simulation game in the Sims series, which comes with a frankly insane amount of DLC add-ons - though you'll still have to pay for most of them.

Grow your own Sims, have them move in with other Sims to have Sim babies - or torture them endlessly by locking them in the house and out of the bathroom. Why not?

February also has a bonus VR game: Firewall Zero Hour. This is a 4v4 multiplayer shooter playable on PlayStation VR, and has a new season beginning on the same day it becomes available on PlayStation Plus (February 4).

You can play one of 12 different mercenaries and use a bunch of upgradeable weapons during matches.

This means you only have a couple more days to download January's free games - which are pretty good too, by the way!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone

